Parade planned for residents of Talladega Health Care, Rehab on Friday

Michael Scales presents Father’s Day gifts to residents at Talladega Healthcare

Michael Scales, who teaches Bible study and has been coordinating holiday events at Talladega Healthcare for a decade, dropped off Father’s Day gifts for the residents Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020. Scales has organized a parade for residents of tne nursing home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- Residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab who have not been able to visit with family and friends for months due to the COVID pandemic will at least have a chance to wave through the windows Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m.

Michael Scales, a volunteer activities coordinator, said family and friends will be driving by in their cars to remind their loved ones inside people are still thinking of them and missing them. The parade will be at the nursing home in Talladega from 1 to 2 p.m.

