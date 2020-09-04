Parade planned for residents of Talladega Health Care, Rehab on Friday

TALLADEGA -- Residents of Talladega Health Care and Rehab who have not been able to visit with family and friends for months due to the COVID pandemic will at least have a chance to wave through the windows Friday, Sept. 4, starting at 1 p.m.
Michael Scales, a volunteer activities coordinator, said family and friends will be driving by in their cars to remind their loved ones inside people are still thinking of them and missing them. The parade will be at the nursing home in Talladega from 1 to 2 p.m.