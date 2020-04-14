Pandemic forces cancellation of spring season at Talladega's Ritz, summer film series in limbo

TALLADEGA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic and orders to stay home drag on, numerous businesses, services and cultural opportunities remain dark for the immediate future.
Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre was one of the first local institutions to shut down, according to Executive Director George Culver.
“We had to cancel the entire season, but all of the acts have been very understanding,” he said. “After all, every theater in the country is closed down right now. Broadway is dark right now. I think the last time that happened was right after 9/11, and before that, you would need to go back to World War II.
“I have friends in New York that are just awe-struck by what’s happening there, just hunkered down in protection mode ... We’re looking ahead now, but there are no contracts right now just due to the uncertainty. Hopefully, things will be clearing up by May or June.”
Culver said he was particularly disappointed the closure came so close to the end of the academic year, when some 2,300 middle and high school students were scheduled to see the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s presentation of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Said Culver, “I’m still heartbroken about that, but I am still cautiously optimistic going forward. We’ve just got to hang tight.”
The annual summer film series is also on hold until there is a better idea of when the pandemic will subside, but Culver said he is still looking forward to the fall season moving ahead.
The situation could have been worse, he added. The Mardi Gras Gala, the first of The Ritz’s two major annual fundraisers, had already happened before the virus began making major inroads into Alabama, and Culver remains hopeful the Low Country Shrimp Boil and Drawdown, the other major fundraiser, will still go off later this summer.
“The Mardi Gras Gala raises funds for arts education programs, so that money is still here. It hasn’t been expended yet,” Culver said. “We’re hoping we’ll be able to make that up in the fall. Our K-5 programs had already happened, too.
“Plus, I’d like to think some people came to our Mardi Gras celebration here instead of going to New Orleans. It may have helped us dodge a bullet. So many people went to New Orleans and apparently got sick -- it’s a real problem.”
Still, Culver said he understands the importance of keeping the theatre closed until the pandemic subsides, especially because, as a cancer survivor, he falls into the high-risk category.
“Right now, I’m mostly staying around the house, fighting off a little cabin fever. If this is what retirement is like, I’m definitely not interested,” he said.