TALLADEGA -- Two long-standing Halloween traditions will be returning to Talladega this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the city of Talladega Parks and Recreation Department will host a flashlight light candy hunt in Veterans Park. The evening will begin with a screening of “The Haunted Mansion” at 6 p.m., with popcorn and drinks for a dollar.
After the movie, children between the ages of 2 and 12 are invited to “turn on their flashlights and hunt for candy in the park,” according to a flier. Costumes are encouraged.
On Halloween night itself, Oct. 31, trick or treating returns to The Historic Courthouse Square from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. Vendors, church and civic groups and individuals will be handing out candy, and there will be a costume contest, among other events.
The theme of this year’s event is “Just a little ‘Hocus Pocus’ on the square,” referring to the classic Halloween movie starring Bette Meddler. “Watch out for the Sanderson Sisters!” warns a flier for this event.
For more information about the flashlight candy hunt, please call 256-362-0514.
For more information about trick or treating on The Square, to participate or to donate candy, please call 256-362-3092.