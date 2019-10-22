In a little less than two weeks, a new Talladega city administration will be sworn into office. The new administration will include four new council members and a new mayor, along with incumbent Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson.

We join many Talladegans in hoping a new council and new mayor will mark the start of a more productive, less dramatic era in city government.

The outgoing administration is not without accomplishments. Christmas on the Square, for example, was launched during the last four years. The 2015-19 council also adopted new pay scales for city employees that brought their salaries more in line with their counterparts in other area municipalities, and the outgoing panel also helped usher the return of Georgia-Pacific to our community.

Despite all that, the administration of 2015-19 also had its problems. There was plenty of bickering. Too often, members of the group appeared to take disagreements personally. Council members fired a productive city manager without publicly explaining themselves, nearly killed Christmas on the Square because some couldn’t appear to comprehend the finances behind the event and reacted to a scandal in the Water Department in a manner that still has many of us scratching our heads.

Against that backdrop, our hope is members of the incoming administration will keep the promise they made during a candidate forum this summer to take part in a team-building exercise at Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center. The new council should make setting up that event a priority.

Some other actions we’d like to see from the new administration early in its tenure:

Develop and adopt, within six weeks of taking office, a plan for paving and repairing roads within the city. Many Talladega voters let it be known during campaign season that the condition of city roads was their top concern, and it has become clear that the current practice of paving once every four years is unacceptable to many. Are there financial challenges here. Yes, but that’s what this council signed up for.

Hold a work session before the end of the year for the purpose of receiving a briefing from Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller. Council members should asked Miller to speak to them about how his organization works and what the council can do to best support it. Industry means jobs, and this council should commit to doing all it can to help bring more here.

Hold a work session before the end of the year for the purpose of a roundtable discussion with Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jason Daves and other local business leaders regarding what city leaders can do to help attract more retail. More retail means an expansion of the tax base, which means more money for city services.

Pass a resolution requiring each council member, by the end of November, to submit a list of the top three to five projects that need tackling in their respective wards. Those lists should be passed onto City Manager Beth Cheeks, along with a request that she report back in a reasonable timeframe on which projects can be tackled in the upcoming fiscal year and which ones will need to wait for 2021 or beyond, and why.

Form a committee, consisting of at least two council members and whoever else the council sees fit, to explore ways to help bring more exposure to the city and what it has to offer, both in terms of special events and attractions such as TOP Trails and the CMP Park.

Form a citizens advisory committee that would serve as a liaison/mediator between the community and the police department when there are disputes about policing and to help police gain better cooperation when investigating and working to prevent crime.

Despite the problems of the last four years, we thank Talladega’s outgoing council members (along with outgoing Mayor Jerry Cooper, who we believe represented the city well while carrying out his ceremonial duties) for their service and wish them all the best in their future endeavors. For members of the new administration, we hope you’ll show up Nov. 4 full of humility and enthusiasm. The time to go to work is almost here.