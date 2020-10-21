Operation Christmas Child will go forward despite pandemic (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc with all sorts of routines or events, one holiday tradition will continue unabated: Operation Christmas Child, the shoebox gift program sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse in coordination with various local churches.
“Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child, making sure millions of children experience the good news and great joy of the holiday” according to a press release. “Samaritan’s Purse is committed to its mission of reaching millions of children across the globe with hope.”
The organization has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys to children worldwide for more than 20 years, according to the release.
“This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions. Simply pack the shoeboxes, then bring them to one of the 4,000 drop-off locations during national collection week Nov. 16 through 23.”
These locations will be listed online at samaritanspurse.org next month; the website is also searchable by city or ZIP code.
Shoeboxes can be either packed at home or packed virtually, according to the release. “Through this online tool, churches and groups can also set up a goal page to rally together to reach a larger goal. It’s easy: simply set a goal, invite your friends and start packing.”
For more information, please visit samaritanspurse.org.