OP-ED: Trusting ourselves and our democracy

It was during the waning days of the 2020 election that a dear friend and I agreed to step up and answer the clarion call of civil duty.
Our hope was to assist and help maintain the integrity and trustworthiness of the American electoral process. We thought this was particularly important in the 2020 election as our country was itself uncertain about how well the electoral process could or would serve our nation.
Realizing the need and the urgency, we decided to volunteer as poll watcher supervisors in our rural Alabama community.
There was an insufficient number of poll watchers available to undertake the responsibility for overseeing all of the 26 county polling sites. Thus, we devised a plan so we could be, in effect, political circuit riders. We would visit every polling station that did not have its own poll watcher, as well as some we thought might have the potential for being problematic.
We took our roles very seriously.
We attended training sessions, took some practice runs and even developed some scenarios to help give us some insight into what we might expect.
Given the gravity of the elections, there were numerous possible hurdles we anticipated encountering. Frankly, we were concerned about daily reports regarding the likelihood of open hostility, voter intimidation and voter suppression across the country and more particularly, in our own county.
With great enthusiasm and optimism, we packed up our approved credentials from our local probate judge and hit the road. Over the next 12 hours, we covered just over half of the county’s polling stations.
We were impressed by the professionalism of the poll workers as they attended to a historic voter turnout, a plethora of new workers on staff as well as the COVID-19 pandemic complications. We found there were serious and concerned residents at every turn in our journey.
To a person, they were welcoming, helpful and enthusiastic about doing a good and fair job, even in the face of opposing political views. We witnessed a genuine sense of community engagement and cooperation among all voters and officials. Our experience was uniformly representative of the hard and sometimes tedious work that supports and undergirds our democracy. We were encouraged and pleased to have seen first-hand the degree of support for our constitutional responsibilities and our country’s laws and traditions.
We came away rewarded with a renewed sense of confidence and trust in the democratic foundations of our state and its people. Can we keep it so?
Our experience says YES!
The Rev. Dante Whittaker Sr. and Douglas McConatha served as poll watcher supervisors for the Nov. 3, 2020, general election in Talladega County.