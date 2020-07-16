OP-ED: Talladega City Schools superintendent should be removed

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball should be removed for violation of Alabama Code: Section 16-12-1.
According to the Alabama Code: Section 16-12-1, Appointment, compensation, and removal; vacancies; “The city board of education may remove the city superintendent of schools for incompetency, immorality, misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty, or when, in the opinion of the board, the best interests of the schools require such action.”
In regards to incompetency, Ball admitted that he lacks the experience to do his job. Why doesn’t he consult with the board to help him with the failing school system? It’s probably because he thinks they are “village idiots.” At least that’s what he called the two Black female board members.
On his latest evaluation, he received a failing score of 66. The school system is below average because the superintendent is below average. Ball only meets the legal minimum qualifications to be a superintendent.
In regards to immorality, Ball‘s “village idiot” text, which was directed to the two Black BOE members, was racially insensitive. He also felt at liberty to discuss personal board information and his negative feelings about the two Black board members with a white parent who secretly recorded him.
On the same recording he mocked and racially profiled students and personnel based on their names. How can Blacks get a fair shot at job opportunities when Ball thinks this way about them?
In regards to misconduct in office, Ball admitted he was guilty of losing his professional composure and raising his voice to publicly disrespect a parent.
While working at Anniston High School, he was involved in a physical altercation with a student and had to turn himself in to the authorities after the student charged him with physical abuse. Ball also has a track record for being biased and discriminatory towards Black teachers. Yashicia O’Neal, a Black teacher, was fired at the request of Ball. Yet, a convicted felon, Charles Henderson, a white male teacher, was out on an appeal bond when he was hired. Ball allowed him to resign while he was convicted for perjury.
Ball is on record saying, “Mr. Henderson’s legal issues were not of a nature that would put any student at risk.” Wow. Ball thinks perjury, lying in a court of law and having a secret affair is acceptable conduct for a teacher.
In regards to willful neglect of duty, the Alabama state Department of Education report card gives Talladega City Schools an overall grade of “D” in health and safety. Two schools are infested with bats.
None of the schools are utilizing STEM. During the pandemic, students did not have Chromebooks to take home to do their assignments. The teachers printed paper assignments for students. With teachers, students and parents handling those papers, it placed them at a higher risk of being exposed to and spreading COVID-19.
According to the above mentioned citations, it is in the best interests of the schools and students that Tony Ball is removed or resigns.
Terry Swain is with the Talladega Justice League.