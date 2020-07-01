OP-ED: Story of Atmore, Alabama, is one that will have a happy ending

EDITOR’S NOTE: This op-ed was sent to The Daily Home in response to a Letter to the Editor from Don Stephens, of Childersburg, that appeared in the June 20-21 Weekend Edition. The Stephens letter was about the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and their impact on their hometown of Atmore, Alabama. A link to that letter can be found below.
Dear Mr. Stephens,
We have all read your recent “Letter to the Editor” in which you describe Atmore as “fallen on hard times.”
While we are glad you chose to drive through our town recently, we do take issue with the assessment you have made of it from your car window. We do not want our town to be a book judged by its cover and we were happy to read your later admission that “the whole story is not known.”
Those of us who have deep roots in Atmore, both personally and professionally, are more than happy to tell its whole story because it is one of perseverance, faith, and hard work that, ultimately, will have a happy ending.
First, let us tell you about our difference in population.
Atmore annexed all of the local Alabama Department of Corrections’ property before the 2010 census. The city de-annexed all of the property that housed inmates. Atmore’s 2010 population was 10,194, and this number included about 2,100 inmates. The city’s estimated population in 2019 was 9,107. If you subtract the 2,100 from the 2010 number, you have an increase of about 1,000. That is an increase of 12.5%.
Atmore is going through a major revitalization that has been driven by both individuals and institutions who want Atmore to not just survive, but thrive.
As a testament to these efforts, Atmore was recently selected as a Main Street Alabama Designated Community. Our local community group, “The Pride of Atmore,” has been diligent in fundraising and planning efforts that are completely reimagining the downtown area.
Atmore is blessed to have the Poarch Band of Creek Indians as its neighbor, and the Tribe has been a critically important partner in all of the redevelopment efforts. In addition, Poarch has donated $1 million to making sure our local hospital stays open and operating, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Considering how many other hospitals in rural America have been forced to close, this contribution is literally life-saving.
The Tribe has also worked with the Escambia school system to improve education for our future generations, including developing a STEM lab for our community’s middle school and a NAF Academy of IT that will connect our high school students with high paying careers.
Atmore is going through changes that will make it an even better place to live, work and visit. It is a small town that we hope will be an inspiration to other communities across rural America – a place where people will want to put down roots, raise their families, grow their businesses, and that visitors will want to return to again and again.
We will be delighted to greet you when you come back and we will also be happy for you to meet some of our Poarch neighbors. It is heartening that you have happy memories of Atmore, and we would like to invite you to create some new ones here.
Jim Staff, mayor
City of Atmore
Foster Kizer, executive director
Pride of Atmore
Dale Ash, owner
Pepsi Cola Bottling of Atmore