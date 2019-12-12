TALLADEGA COUNTY -- It would appear the office of Talladega County revenue commissioner is empty.
According to Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks, Revenue Commissioner John Allen failed to file a new bond in the Probate Office by 5 Thursday afternoon, which state law appears to say creates a vacancy.
“I haven’t seen anything,” Jinks said. “There has been nothing filed, either in Talladega or in Sylacauga.”
The Talladega County Commission met Thursday night, after the 5 p.m. deadline came and went, but did not directly discuss the vacancy.
The commission did amend its agenda to pass a resolution authorizing Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and County Administrator Pat Lyle to draft a public statement regarding the situation. It was not immediately clear when that statement might be forthcoming, however.
The commission is not scheduled to meet again until Jan. 13.
After the meeting, Lyle confirmed the office was vacant but could not say what might happen next.
“We’re in sit and wait mode right now,” she said. “We’re waiting to get word one way or another.”
A group of employees and supporters of Allen was in the audience and asked to address the commission. Cunningham said they were not on the agenda, but he would speak to them after the meeting adjourned. A group member said they had already spoken with Cunningham and wanted to address the entire commission.
“We just want to thank you for everything you’ve put us through,” a spokeswoman for the group said.
Efforts to reach Allen for comment Thursday evening were not successful. In a statement he made to The Daily Home on Wednesday night, Allen said he would file a new bond sometime Thursday and blamed his delay on doing so on the commission and Lyle.
Lyle disputed these statements.
After the meeting, both Lyle and Jinks assured county residents the vacancy in the top job would not interfere with the day-to-day operations of the Revenue Office.
“Allen wasn’t here Thursday, either, but the deputy commissioners made sure things ran smoothly all day,” Lyle said. “There won’t be any interruption of service. We will make sure that no one is inconvenienced.”
Allen was appointed to the office in February 2018 by Gov. Kay Ivey after the previous commissioner, Sally Flowers, resigned for personal and health reasons.
During the last several months of his tenure, Allen was frequently in conflict with the County Commission regarding personnel issues, culminating in a statement made during a work session over the summer the commissioners interpreted as a threat to withhold funds.
In October, Lyle reported the county had not received any payment for its share of vehicle and tag revenue since July. At the time, Allen said he was using his discretion to disburse monies to the county quarterly, rather than monthly. Payments to the municipalities and school systems in the county were still being made on a monthly basis, Lyle said.
Remittances from July through October were made to the county in the first week of November, but by that time, the commission had written a letter to the state comptroller reporting the withholding of funds.
According to state law, the comptroller is required to contact the state Examiners of Public Accounts and the insurance company that provides the revenue commissioner’s public official bond. The company that issued the bond then has 30 days to give 15 days notice that it is revoking the bond. In this case, that notice was issued, in a letter dated Nov. 25.
“Upon failure of the tax collector to make such new bond, the comptroller shall notify the governor that a vacancy exists in the office of tax collector of the county, and the governor shall appoint a tax collector to serve the remainder of the term for which the former tax collector was elected or appointed to serve,” according to state law.
The offices of tax collector and tax assessor for Talladega County were combined in the early 1980s, so the language in the current statute referring to tax collector is also relevant to the revenue commissioner.