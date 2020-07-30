Official: Talladega County, state behind in filling out census (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Alabamians have fallen behind in self-reporting for the 2020 census, and the results for the state could be dire, according Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“Right now, the self-response rate for the state is 60.4 percent, which is two points shy of the national average,” he said. “We need to get those numbers up or we are going to lose a congressional seat or, and this is what I am leaning towards, possibly two.”
In addition to losing representation in Washington, Alabama could also lose federal dollars.
Boswell pointed out that Alabama takes in some $13 billion per year from the federal government “through grants, education, infrastructure and health care dollars, among other things.
“Those amounts are also based on participation, and they impact everything from free and reduced price school meals, Head Start, road projects, low income housing, home energy assistance. We don’t want anyone to lose any of that.”
The local picture is actually worse than the statewide, he added. Talladega County is at 50.8 percent response so far, with Sylacauga at 60.8 percent and the city of Talladega at 53.9 percent.
“So the county is still 10 points behind the state,” Boswell said.
Alabama’s census participation rate in 2000 was 72.5 percent, “and even if we equal that number this year, we’re still probably going to lose a seat in Congress,” he added.
It’s not too late, however.
There is still time to fill out a census form via computer by visiting my2020census.gov.
“If you don’t have the postcard that you got in the mail earlier this year, you should just be able to enter your mailing address,” Boswell said.
You can also call 844-330-2020 and either talk to a person or get someone to send you another form. Those who have not filled out a form by Aug. 15 should expect a census taker to knock on their door shortly afterward.
“The Census Bureau has extended the deadline to Oct. 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are still asking everyone to self-respond before then,” Boswell said. “If you’re concerned about what information you have to put in there, it’s all very basic demographics. How many people live in your home, what are their names, ages, dates of birth and race, if you own the house you live in or if you rent. You should be able to do it in about six minutes.”
“I’ve participated in several censuses over the years. But the important thing is to remember, you’re not doing this for yourself, you’re doing it for your kids or your grandkids. Think of them. We always want them to have things fairer and more equitable than we did, to have more opportunities. It’s only fair to them that we do our civic duty.”