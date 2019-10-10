So, someone in our newsroom asked me if Atlanta’s 13-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 5 of the NLDS Wednesday — a game that featured a 10-run Cardinals first inning — was worse than the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to New England in Super Bowl LI in January 2017.

Apparently, judging by Mark Bradley’s column in the AJC, that same debate was going on in the press box at SunTrust Park after Wednesday’s first-inning debacle.

My answer was no, because in blowing the Super Bowl, the Falcons gave away a world championship when all they had to do was run a draw play into the line on third down and then send Mr. Automatic Matt Bryant out for a field goal that would have given the Falcons a two-score lead with little time to play.

Of course, the Falcons messed that up because that’s what Atlanta teams do in the postseason. No city’s pro sports teams do a better job of kicking their fans in the teeth at playoff time than do those in Atlanta.

So, where does Wednesday’s loss rank on the list of the Top 10 all-time Atlanta postseason calamities? Glad you asked. Here’s my list. It’s heavy on Braves and Falcons with a cameo by the Hawks.

No. 1 — Super Bowl LVI, New England 34, Atlanta 28 in overtime. If the Falcons win two or three Super Bowls in the future, it may not be enough to get the world to forget about 28-3.

No. 2 — 1996 World Series, Yankees beat Braves four games to two. The Braves were up two games to none and coming home for Games 3-5. The Yanks looked overmatched and outclassed. The Braves were about to win their second straight World Series, which in this day and age qualifies you as a dynasty. My mother ordered me the official World Series video as a Christmas present after Game 2. So, of course, the damn Yanks swept the next four games, rallying from a 6-0 deficit in Game 4 and winning 1-0 on a Marquis Grissom error in Game 5. As for the video, it’s packed away in a box somewhere, having never been watched. Maybe I should try selling it on eBay.

No. 3 — Lonnie’s blunder. Lonnie Smith should have scored on Terry Pendleton’s double in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. Had he done so, the Braves would have won 1-0 and been world champs. Instead, Smith lost sight of the ball, and instead of looking at his third-base coach, got deked by the middle infielders (who faked turning a double play) and had to stop at third. Minnesota went on to win 1-0 in extra innings.

No. 4 — The Falcons built a 17-0 lead in the second quarter of the NFC championship game against San Francisco in 2013. Of course, the 49ers came back to win 28-24, and a trip to the Super Bowl went down the drain for the Falcons.

No. 5 — St. Louis’s 10-run first inning. Wednesday’s loss wasn’t as costly as the top entries on my list, but it probably challenges the Super Bowl loss to New England for the most embarrassing. What a horrible performance.

No. 6 — Dallas 30, Falcons 27, 1980 NFL playoffs. You’ve got to be a little bit old school to remember this game, but trust me, the Falcons were really, really good in 1980. Their high-scoring offense led them to a 12-4 record and NFC Western Division title — yes, they played in the Western Division back them — and they looked every bit like a Super Bowl team. Atlanta built a 24-10 lead over the visiting Cowboys in the second half of their divisional playoff game, but Dallas scored 20 points in the final 15 minutes to win. I can still see Cowboys QB Danny White running around, pointing to where Drew Pearson needed to run to get open for the game-winning touchdown pass. I was 11, and this was my first case of real disappointment as a sports fan. If only I had known what was to come, I might have changed allegiances.

No. 7 — The 1993 NLCS. The Braves won 104 games to edge Barry Bonds and San Francisco, which won 103, to win the NL West in a pennant race for the ages (no wild card in 1993), then proceeded to lose to Philadelphia four games to two and fall short of the World Series. Down two games to one, the Phillies won Game 3 (2-1 on an RBI single by, of all people, pitcher Danny Jackson) and Game 4 (4-3 in 10 innings on a Lenny Dykstra’s homer) in Atlanta to turn the series around.

No. 8 — Hawks lose to Celtics four games to three in 1988 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Hawks had some really nice teams in the mid- to late 1980s but could never get past the Celtics and Pistons in the playoffs. It looked like that might change in the 1988 conference semis when the Hawks won Game 5 in Boston to send the best-of-seven series back to Atlanta for Game 6 with Hawks leading three games to two. Instead of picking up the biggest win in team history, Atlanta fell 102-100 in Game 6 and 118-116 in Game 7 despite getting 47 points from Dominique Wilkins.

No. 9 — Falcons safety Eugene Robinson gets arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute the night before the Falcons made their first Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIII). This wasn’t an on-field blunder, but it fits in perfectly with the city of Atlanta’s postseason narrative. Earlier in the day, Robinson had been presented the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award for leadership and character. He gave the award back after the arrest. The Falcons dropped the game to John Elway and Denver 34-19.

No. 10 — The 1992 World Series. Blue Jays beat Braves four games to two. From the “you can’t make this stuff up department,” this series is remembered partly for the U.S. Marine Corps color guard in Atlanta accidentally flying the Canadian flag upside down prior to Game 2, which the Braves lost 5-4 on a two-run Ed Sprague homer in the ninth. Atlanta also suffered one-run losses in Games 3, 4 and 6. So close, yet so far away ... the story of most Atlanta postseasons.

