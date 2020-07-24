New Style Church will distribute 1K boxes of free produce in Childersburg on Monday (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- New Style Church is planning a free produce distribution in Childersburg on Monday.
Pastor Ivan Harris said his church, which has campuses in Equality and Alexander City, has teamed up with Forestwood Farms out of Birmingham to distribute 1,000 boxes of produce at 22 Ferry Road in Childersburg on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. Harris said the food is available for anyone who needs it.
Harris said the endeavor will distribute to people who drive up and walk up. Those who drive up will be able to pop their trunk, and a volunteer will bring the food to them to limit contact.
Harris said his church will also have help from volunteers from The Central Alabama Community College and the Childersburg Housing Authority.
He said that the purpose of the food distribution is to help people struggling during the pandemic.
“We are in the middle of an international pandemic,” Harris said. “We wanted to be a blessing to those people.”
Harris said his church has not been meeting due to the pandemic, and the congregation has thrown itself into ministry work to make up for it. He said a key part of this has been trying to help people who may be having to choose between foot and other things due to being furloughed or out of work.
“The wok is outside of the four walls of the church,” Harris said. “Look at Jesus, his ministry was a mobile ministry, and there's no better way than feeding people.”
Harris said this is not the first distribution his church has taken on. He said it has already given out 3,00 boxes of produce in Alexander City over the last three weeks.
Harris said the church chose to do its next distribution in Childersburg due to a want to move down Highway 280. He said the goal is to serve as much of east Alabama as possible