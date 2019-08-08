TALLADEGA -- Just in time for Talladega’s municipal elections, a new state law governing absentee ballots is now in effect.
Starting Aug. 1, people applying for absentee ballots must include a copy of a recognized photo identification along with their application.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks told the council last week that people voting absentee who do not include a copy of a photo ID will be issued a provisional absentee ballot.
Acceptable forms of identification include a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver identification card issued by the state, a valid Alabama photo voter identification card “or other valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency or entity of the state of Alabama, any other state or the United States authorized by law to issue personal identification, provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the (voter),” according to the state law.
A valid U.S. passport; a valid employee ID card with a photograph issued by any government agency; a student or employee ID card from a public or private college, university, post-graduate technical or professional school in the state, as long as it has a photograph; a valid military ID; or a valid tribal ID are all acceptable.
Alabama voters were already required to show identification at the polls and to make copies of their IDs to submit with absentee ballots, but an ID has not been required to apply for an absentee ballot until now.
A voter is allowed to cast an absentee ballot if they “will be absent from the county on election day; is ill or has a physical disability that prevents a trip to the polling place; is a registered Alabama voter living outside the county, such as a member of the armed forces, a college student or the spouse or child of such a person; is an appointed election officer or poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place; or works a required shift, 10 hours or more, that coincides with polling hours,” according to a booklet provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office that is provided to the candidates.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is five days before the election, in this case Aug. 22. Emergency business or medical applications can be made up to 5 p.m. the day before the election, in this case Aug. 26.
Emergency voting is allowed “if the voter is required by an employer under unforeseen circumstances within five days before an election to be unavailable to vote at the polls on election day or has a medical emergency requiring treatment from a licensed physician or is a caregiver of someone requiring treatment, or if a family member to the second degree of kinship dies within five days before an election.”
In addition to the information normally included in an absentee ballot application, the voter will also have to fill out an affidavit as to the emergency circumstances.
Regardless, the absentee ballot application must include the voter’s name and residential address, the election for which the ballot is needed, reason for absence from the polls on election day, address to which the absentee ballot should be mailed and the voter’s signature or mark. If the voter is making a mark, it will have to be witnessed.
The application must be returned in person or by mail. No absentee ballot or application may be mailed in the same envelope as another ballot or application.
According to the packet provided by the city to the candidates, “Upon receiving the absentee ballot application, the absentee election manager may request additional evidence on the reason for voting absentee if the voter has a history of absentee voting.”
This document goes on to say, “The absentee ballot comes with three envelopes -- one plain (the secrecy envelope), one with the affidavit or oath printed on the outside and one plain, pre-addressed envelope (the outer envelope).”
Once the ballot has been filled out, “seal the ballot in the plain envelope, place the plain envelope inside the accompanying affidavit envelope, seal the affidavit envelope and complete the affidavit on the outside, sign it and have the signature witnessed by either a notary public or two witnesses 18 years old or older. Place the affidavit envelope and a copy of your voter identification inside the outer envelope.” Make sure to send a copy of the photo ID and not the original.
The ballot may be returned by U.S. Mail or returned to the absentee election manager in person.
An absentee ballot returned by mail must be postmarked no later than the day prior to the election and received by the absentee election manager no later than noon on election day. If it is hand delivered, the ballot must be in the office of the absentee election manager by the close of business on the day before the election.
Virtually every Talladega City election in recent memory has resulted in some form of controversy over absentee ballots, particularly in Wards 1 and 2.