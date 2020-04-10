National Weather Service upgrades threat of severe weather Sunday (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The National Weather Service on Friday upgraded its severe weather forecast for Easter Sunday between the hours of 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, declaring a moderate risk area (four on a scale of five) for the western half of central Alabama and an enhanced risk area (three on a scale of five) for the eastern half.
All but a southwestern fringe of Talladega County falls into the enhanced risk area as well as the eastern half of St. Clair County, while the western half of St. Clair County resides in the moderate risk area.
Daniel Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office that serves 39 counties in central Alabama, said the expectations are about the same for the storm system.
“It does appear that a significant widespread severe weather outbreak is likely,” he said. “That includes tornadoes and strong tornadoes. Certainly, it could look like a pretty busy day and it’s definitely something that people need to be aware of.”
According to an NWS information graphic at https://www.weather.gov/bmx, both the moderate and enhanced risk areas bring the possibility of strong tornadoes and winds of up to 70 mph. The difference in forecast lies in hail size. Enhanced risk areas may see quarter-sized hail, while a moderate risk area could be hit with hail the size of a golf ball.
Storm shelters in a pandemic
With many residents within The Daily Home’s coverage area already sheltering in place at home, some may end up having to seek shelter elsewhere.
Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler said Friday she had received guidance from the state regarding the possible opening of storm shelters and had passed that information on to volunteer fire departments and municipalities that have shelters.
“We will be monitoring the situation and updating our partners as we go along,” she said.
The guidance from the state is some 10 pages long, but the short version of it is that shelter needs to be provided while observing CDC guidelines. If these cannot be observed in traditional storm shelters, motels and campgrounds may be utilized.
Butler said the emergency operations center would likely be activated Sunday and encouraged people to look for news on the EMA’s Facebook page.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the city would follow EMA’s recommendation, likely utilizing the basement of the Bemiston Recreation Center, which is large enough for social distancing and well-suited for sheltering from a tornado.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said the city’s community center serves as a shelter during severe weather.
“We do have a Red Cross (shelter) at our community center,” Wesson said. “The way that works is the Red Cross dictates when that one opens. We have all the cots and things there. We have showering facilities and those kinds of things. Yes, there would have to be some social distancing put into place and those kind of things.”
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said all the city’s police, fire and street department personnel are on alert and ready to respond if called upon.
“They have the authority to do whatever is necessary,” he said.
Heigl added the city is prepared to take in residents in need of shelter.
“We usually have First Baptist Church (as a shelter),” he said. “Mark Ledbetter, he’s the chaplain of the Police Department, he usually handles a lot of this stuff … The First Baptist Church has a large basement.
“Everybody is basically on board. We’ve been through this before, and it’s more of a routine of what we must do and what we may have to do. We don’t know until after the fact exactly what extent we’ll have to go (to), but everybody is prepared.”
St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, storm shelters across the county will open if a tornado watch is issued, but social distancing will be difficult.
“We realize these social distancing rules will be difficult in a shelter,” she said Friday. She added staying safe takes priority, however. “The immediate threat of a tornado takes precedence over the virus.”
Kurzejeski said with that in mind, the EMA recommends people wear a standard or homemade mask, bring hand sanitizer and avoid touching their face if they need to go to a storm shelter Sunday.
When they return home, she is also suggesting they go through their usual sanitation processes, including thoroughly washing their hands.
The EMA has also shared a video from the CDC showing how to make a simple homemade face covering. It can be found on the EMA’s Facebook page.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the city operates a shelter at the CEPA building near Pell City High School along with the shelter in the St. Clair County Courthouse basement that is operated by the county.
Muenger said the threat of virus spread is a concern but echoes Kurzejeski in saying the immediate threat of a tornado exceeds those concerns.
“If we are at a point where people are reporting to a storm shelter, there is an imminent tornado risk,” Muenger said. “In those circumstances, you have to do the best you can.”
Muenger said the city is also encouraging people to wear a mask if they are able to. He also said that distancing may be possible in the shelter in Pell City but stressed there are no guarantees.
“In the past, we have been able to group people and keep them separated,” he said.
Muenger also said the city would direct any actively infected persons to shelter in place at the hospital instead of the storm shelters, but he said there were no Pell City residents currently quarantined at home due to the virus.
Chris Norwood and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.