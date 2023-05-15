Munford Red wraps up 11-0 record in local youth league 6-and-under baseball

MUNFORD — They finished what they started. Good for them.
What that comes down to for the Munford Red youth league baseball team is an undefeated regular season at 11-0. The Red squad has won the Munford 6-and-under championship.
That means everything to players like Munford Red third baseman Owen Cooper and second baseman Paxton Greenwood.
“We play hard and catch the ball,” the 5-year-old Greenwood said.
Cooper has that undefeated baseball mentality, too. He is a gamer on the youth league baseball diamond.
“We hit the ball and throw fast,” Cooper said. “I know how to throw the ball to first base.”
Cooper has done that all season. But on Monday night, under the thunder clouds and the approaching rain, the Munford Red coed team nearly lost for the first time in the regular season.
In the final scheduled regular-season contest, Munford Red fell behind, 2-0 against arch-rival Munford White before the game was canceled because of the dismal weather in Munford.
Only half an inning was played before the baseball game got washed out. But there was some pre-storm action, with a baseball flair.
Munford White’s Cal Pressley hustled over to third on a three-base error in the top of the first inning. Pressley then scored on a Landan Latham RBI single for a 1-0 advantage.
Munford White also later took a 2-0 lead behind a run-scoring double from M.J. Mosley.
“We see the ball and make contact,” Munford White baseball coach Jared Latham said. “We’re learning how to run the bases, and we’re getting intense.”
But this did not go down as an official game since less than one inning was played. Munford White could have become the first team to beat the Red squad in regular season play.
The league champion Munford Red contingent was breathing easy after the rainout and the 2-0 deficit, which went along with the cancellation. So, the Red team is the undefeated regular season titlist, after all, in the Munford 6 and under baseball league.
“I like it,” Munford Red catcher Kaiden White said. “We have a lot of players who can hit good.”
The Red squad head coach Blake Haney was rain-soaked and feeling the regular-season championship aura, as well.
Even with the thunder clapping in the background in Munford.
“Our kids have done what they were coached to do,” said Haney. “They never give up. They hit the ball and run the bases.”
And as far as the Munford Red coach is concerned, “We’ve got some real fighters. They’re tenacious at the plate. I’ve been coaching for eight years, and this is by far my best team.”