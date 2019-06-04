TALLADEGA -- Morning with God is one of the ministries provided by Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 3485 Stemley Bridge Road, Talladega, according to a press release.
In partnership with Quality of Life Health Services, its purpose is to bring together community and church members of all ages for a morning of Bible study, exercise, a healthy meal and fellowship.
Morning with God enables participants to commune with the creator while satisfying their physical needs. In addition to the activities listed above, a relevant topic is presented for today’s living by a subject matter expert.
Attendees participate in low impact exercises, and they are shown how to create a meal that is both healthy and easily prepared. The exercise and the meal can be incorporated into their daily living, making for a healthier life.
The Rev. Shirley Curry, coordinator of Morning with God, stated that a positive change in the spiritual and physical aspect of the participants can be seen.
According to some of the participants like Barbara Lane Morris, “Morning with God gives us a fresh start through prayer, study of God’s word, community involvement information, light exercise and a healthy lunch. It is refreshing. Come join us.”
Another attendee, Deoliver Turner, says “I love the Bible study and look forward to attending. The fellowship is wonderful; it energizes my spirit.”
Added Mary Duncan, “I enjoy being with like-minded people.”
Morning with God is held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. That includes this Wednesday, June 5. Contact Curry 205-516-2858 or the Rev. Dante A. Whittaker Sr. at 256-493-1193 for more information