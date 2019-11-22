TALLADEGA -- Students at Talladega High and Houston Elementary schools have been eligible for a free meal after school, and students at Graham and Salter elementary schools will soon be able to say the same.
According to Melody Bailey, Child Nutrition Program director for Talladega City Schools, SAFE recently secured grant funds that will allow the expansion of the program.
SAFE is the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
Since Oct. 1, students at Houston have received 2,500 suppers and snacks after classes end for the day, while high schoolers have been served more than 1,200 suppers only, she said. The suppers consist of a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and a drink. Any student can get a meal at the high school, but the program is not open to the public.
The after-school meals are funded through the Child and Adult Care Food Program, a national organization that was created through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Individual schools must qualify to participate, based on the number of students eligible for free and reduced price lunch.
The program will be renewed next year to cover the entire school year, Bailey added.
Bailey said she has worked with this program before and received training through the state Department of Education in administering it.
“It’s getting more meals to more kids,” she said. “We’re really excited.”