PELL CITY — The Center for Education and Performing Arts management recently announced Misty Wade as its new Spotlight program coordinator. Wade brings a life-long love of the performing arts to the role, alongside a career in education, marketing and project management.
“I am beyond excited about my new role as Spotlight program coordinator,” Wade said. “I am grateful for this opportunity and thrilled to be living my dream – exposing as many children, students and adults to the performing arts as possible.”
Spotlight is an all-ages, county-wide, drama education and outreach network. As the head of this program, Wade will assist schools and communities in St. Clair County in launching and maintaining drama programs that perform both in their cities and on the CEPA stage.
“We were blessed to have many capable candidates apply for this position, which made the decision very difficult,” CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said. “In the end, Misty’s skills and experience made her the right fit, and we’re excited to see where she takes our flagship program.”
Wade grew up in Oakman, a small town in northwest Alabama, where she trained as a dancer and competed nationally in dance competitions. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in psychology and a double minor in business and dance. She also earned her masters in education from Alabama and taught high school in the state.
While at Alabama, she was a member of the nationally-ranked dance team, the Crimson Cabaret. After college, she used what she learned in the program to launch an after-school dance program at under-resourced elementary schools in Tuscaloosa County.
“Introducing performing arts to communities was a passion of mine then, and it is an even bigger passion today,” she said.
Wade’s love of the performing arts developed at an early age and evolved over 30 years. She has been involved in Birmingham’s Community Theater network for the last decade. A few of her favorite roles have been Nurse Kelly in Harvey at South City Theatre, Monet Gentry in Always a Bridesmaid at Homewood Theatre and Gaynelle Verdeen in Red Velvet Cake War at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Leeds.
I want to sincerely thank the CEPA Board of Directors for entrusting me with Spotlight,”
she said. “I am excited about the future of the program for this community and everyone
involved!”
Wade replaces former coordinator Lesley Warren, who is now a full-time instructor at Jefferson State Community College. Warren remains active in the program, and will continue to direct plays at CEPA.
“Lesley was the catalyst Spotlight needed to raise it from a simple idea into a state-supported program,” Thompson said. “She did an incredible job, and we are thankful for her work.
“Misty picks up where Lesley leaves off, and we expect to see many great things from her in our community.”
Contact Wade at misty@pellcitycepa.com.