Mistrust is problem No. 1 for Talladega City Schools (opinion)

Last week was disappointing for the Talladega City school system, the residents whose taxpayer dollars support it and the children it is charged with educating.
The highlight, or more correctly, lowlight, of the week involved a decision by the Board of Education to fire a fifth-grade teacher at Graham Elementary School.
That a teacher was fired was sad, but that in itself was not the most painful part of the story. People get fired all the time in all professions. It’s a fact of life, and the truth is the school system has the right to fire a non-tenured teacher anytime it wants for virtually any reason it wants. Some people may see that as unfair, but it’s also the law.
This particular teacher was fired by a 3-2 vote of the board -- a head-turning development for sure, but not in itself alarming. Good people can disagree and do all the time.
What made this particular incident so painful for those who love Talladega was it shined light on a problem that is difficult to talk about -- a divide between the African-American and white communities within the city.
It’s difficult to miss the fact that the teacher who was dismissed, according to the faculty roster posted on the school system’s website, was the only African-American teacher at Graham, and that the vote to terminate her employment was approved by the three white members of the BOE, with the two black members dissenting.
This particular teacher was charged with teaching a class of fifth-graders who, for various reasons, had been mostly without a full-time certified teacher for the last two years. A number of those students were behind on their reading proficiency but were making progress under the teacher in question, a teacher who had volunteered to work extra with the students on her own time. So it’s little wonder that many of the parents of these children were upset with the dismissal.
For his part, Superintendent Tony Ball has declined to go into specifics as to why the teacher was fired. That’s standard practice for most public school systems when a non-tenured teacher is let go, but the problem here is it fuels an atmosphere of mistrust.
And that gets to the heart of the matter. There is a serious atmosphere of mistrust between the mostly white school administration and many members of the African-American community. It’s a problem highlighted by rifts between BOE members Mary McGhee, who is black, and Jake Montgomery, who is white, and between Ball and McGhee and Sandra Beavers, the other African-American member of the BOE.
This atmosphere of mistrust is poisoning our school system because it prevents everyone from pulling together in the same direction, and until that changes, the people of Talladega will never have the school system they want and deserve.
So, how do we solve this problem? By both sides working harder to build trust. It won’t be easy because it will require both sides to swallow a little pride and come to understand their own role in this mess, but it’s a goal worth pursuing and achieving.
We believe Ball has done a good job as superintendent, but he needs to understand the process by which he was hired -- he was the only candidate interviewed -- was looked upon with suspicion by many, and rightly so. That’s not his fault -- he had no control over the BOE’s hiring process -- but the board’s failure to actively seek out other candidates, especially minority candidates, left many angry.
There’s nothing Ball can do to rewrite that history, but what he can do is double his efforts to understand the views of the African-American community, and a big part of that is communication. We can’t help but wonder, for example, if last week’s termination could have been avoided if Ball, knowing the system’s lack of African-American teachers, had consulted with McGhee and Beavers early on when he realized there was a problem with this particular teacher. Maybe they could have had a sitdown with the teacher to hear her concerns, explain to her the superintendent’s concerns, and found a way to correct the situation that worked for everybody and saved her employment.
In essence, what we’re asking Mr. Ball to do is use board members McGhee and Beavers as resources to help bridge the gap between the schools and the African-American community. Where to start? How about offering them a role each summer in the teacher hiring process, perhaps allowing them, or any board member, for that matter, to sit in on interviews between principals and teacher candidates. Would that be an unusual arrangement? Sure, but it would also give them some insight as to why principals choose candidate A over candidate B. Plus, they could offer principals their own thoughts on the candidates.
We would also encourage the superintendent to consult with other prominent members of the African-American community about what he and the system can do to improve relations between the schools and the people they serve. Why not consider the idea of putting together a panel that includes McGhee, Beavers and African-American parents that meets with Ball and other administrators on a quarterly basis to discuss concerns members of the black community have with the schools.
As for McGhee and Beavers, they have roles to play here as well.
McGhee has been a divisive figure almost since the day she was elected to the board in 2015. She often appears to be looking for a fight, holds grudges and has been guilty of adopting misinformation as fact, something that led to her unfortunate verbal attacks on Talladega High School basketball coach Chucky Miller, attacks for which she has never apologized. We’re not asking McGhee to stand down when she thinks there is a wrong to be righted, but at the same time, we would encourage her to show more discipline, to take more time to investigate rumors and to work harder at being a team player.
As for Beavers, she is the newest member of the BOE, but she is also part of a lawsuit against the school system, a lawsuit that seeks to remove Ball as superintendent. That fact alone creates a major roadblock to building unity, but until the suit is heard or settled, the fact is the Talladega community should expect Beavers and Ball to work together, and for both, that means going the extra mile, or two, to communicate and get along. While it takes two to tango, we think a heavy burden to make this happens lies with Ms. Beavers, because she is the one who filed the suit and then made the unusual move of seeking election to the very body, the BOE, she was suing.
Finally, as to McGhee and Montgomery, we believe the rift between them is due to disagreements over board protocol and not race. We urge them to sit down, communicate and find a way to patch up their differences.
In sum, the issue of white vs. black in Talladega is not just an issue for the schools, but for the community as a whole. For our city to move forward, we need everybody on the same page, and that won’t happen unless people, both black and white, are willing to listen to one another, try to understand each other’s views and perceptions and then take actions to create unity. This process needs to start somewhere, and what better place than in the schools.