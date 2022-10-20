Missing local man located in California

The young man reported missing by his family earlier this week has been located and is safe, according to Talladega Police.
Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen by members of his family in May, but they remained in contact with him by phone until earlier this month. Bond last spoke with his mother on a prepaid cell phone Oct. 5. He told family members that his car had broken down outside a library in Los Angeles.
According to Lt. Ron McElrath, Bond had lost his phone sometime after that. He also confirmed that Bond was, in fact, in Los Angeles, and that his vehicle had broken down. He had been in California for about two weeks.
McElrath said Bond’s mother was planning to fly out to see him at the first opportunity.