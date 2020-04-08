Michael Scales continues tradition of delivering Easter baskets to residents of Talladega Health Care

TALLADEGA -- Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult for virtually everyone, but it is particularly trying for residents of nursing homes like Talladega Health Care, where family visits are currently not allowed and even interactions between the residents is limited.
Michael Scales has been helping to coordinate activities and holiday celebrations for a decade, and in spite of the difficulties this year, he will still be providing Easter baskets and bonnets to the residents. He just won’t be able to do it in person this time.
He has the gift baskets all made up and will be dropping them off outside Talladega Health Care today; the staff will then come out and pick them up to distribute to the residents.
“There haven’t been any COVID-19 cases there,” he said, “so I just want to continue to be able to feed my sheep. I want to be able to put a smile on some faces while they’re confined.
“You just have to ask yourself to walk a mile in their shoes. I’m thankful there’s still a way for me to be a blessing to them.”
The baskets contain the usual gifts of candy and gift cards, as well as resources for group activities like bingo.
“I’m giving Bibles as well this year, and body wash, that seems to be in big demand also right now,” Scales said.
Scales said he was particularly grateful to his Sunday School class, the Whosoever Will Men’s class at First Baptist Church, for providing him with a staging area to get the baskets put together, and particularly to Tommy Spears, who helped him get the baskets ready.
“I’m glad to have a chance to help support him with this in some small way,” Spears said.
Said Scales, “I’m grateful for his help. It just goes to show that God will always find a way to take care of all his sheep.”