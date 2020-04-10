Methods differ, but both school systems in St. Clair off to good start with distance learning

PELL CITY -- The school superintendents of St. Clair County said the first week of distance learning has been going well in their respective systems.
School is back in session this week -- with a twist -- after Gov. Kay Ivey ordered schools to move online for the remainder of the academic year.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin and St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard both said the transition is going well, but there are some differences in the methods being used by the two systems.
Martin said his system is having work done on a week-by-week basis. He said the physical packets used by students without internet access to do their work are going to be collected and distributed every Monday.
Martin said the packets are being prepared by a team of less than 10 people at each school. All teachers are working from home, much like their students. Martin also explained that kindergarten and first-grade students all received packets, regardless of if they had internet access or not. He said this would make their transition easier.
Martin said all 1,328 packets were successfully picked up or delivered Monday, meaning the program has so far been successful.
“It's gone remarkably well,” Martin said. “Will I tell you it's perfect? More than likely not, but it went well.”
Martin praised teachers most of all for all the work they have done in the transition into distance learning.
“Our teachers are doing an outstanding job,” Martin said.
Martin previously said teachers did a good portion of the groundwork of calling students and parents before school came back into session. Through this work, the system was able to develop a picture of how many of its students had internet access.
Martin said his numbers on internet access changed recently as several families have chosen to take advantage of free 60-day internet packages being offered to families with school aged children.
Martin said many students have been issued Chromebooks to take home because they now have internet access but do not have a suitable device to do work. Martin said Pell City Schools have a one-to-one computer program, but the system usually does not allow students to take Chromebooks home. Exceptions are being made for those students who find themselves with newly minted connections.
With only six weeks left of school for Pell City students, Martin said teachers will be focusing on critical standards, but he said the schools may have problems assessing where students are at in their development.
He said to deal with this issue, teachers are trying to make time for review and reinforcement wherever they can.
“It's a challenge as far as assessing students, but that's why we are trying to reinforce these things,” Martin said.
St. Clair County Schools
Howard also praised the work done by teachers in his system.
“Everybody has gone above and beyond,” he said.
He said the system has allotted time for each teacher to work inside school buildings during a five-hour period each day. Howard said while there was initially some confusion on the matter, teachers are not being mandated to use this time. He said the time is there for teachers to make copies or do other work as they require it.
This week, the system gave students a week's worth of work to be turned in on Monday, Howard said, but he is looking to handle the rest of the school year in the students’ next packet of work.
“I encouraged everyone to have seven weeks worth (ready to hand out) on April 13,” he said about the work packets given to some students.
Howard admits this may not be possible for every teacher, but he would prefer it be handled that way. He said this measure is a way to limit possible exposure.
Howard also said schools are organizing locker clean-outs. He said personal items are being removed by staff and placed in bags. Howard added the individual principals are setting the pick-up dates for these personal effects.
Meal programs
One thing both superintendents mentioned is changes to their meal programs. Martin said Pell City began giving out five days worth of food every Monday starting April 6. He said the change was due to a trend the system had begun to see each week.
“As we got to the end of the week, our participation dropped off,” Martin said, adding this went against the mission of the program. “We are trying to provide students with as much food as we can.”
Howard was more vague on the change to his program but said he would have more information at a later date.
“We are in the process of evaluation,” he said, adding he expected some changes to occur.
Despite this, Howard said that just this week alone, the system provided students with 35,000 meals.