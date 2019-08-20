TALLADEGA -- Although she did not appear on the stage and her name went unmentioned by those that were, Talladega City Board of Education Chair Mary McGhee was still at the center of most of the discussion at a candidate forum at the Ritz Theatre on Tuesday night.
McGhee in Ward 2 and board member Chuck Roberts in Ward 4 were unopposed in the general election next week, so they did not participate in the forum. Angela Estelle, who is challenging incumbent Jake Montgomery in Ward 3, was not present, although she had RSVP’d.
In addition to Montgomery, Ward 5 incumbent James Braswell, challenger Susan Slaughter Gaskin, and Ward 1 candidates Sandra Beavers and Dixie Bonner took part in the forum. Incumbent Ward 1 board member Shirley Simmons-Sims is not running for re-election.
In response to a question about the negative perception created by a lack of unanimous votes on routine business, Montgomery said, “I would dispute the characterization of division. Probably 90 percent of our votes are 4-1, which is 80 percent agreement. You can’t find another deliberative body anywhere with that kind of record.
“Because we’ve got one or two people who vote against everything, they give the appearance of there being a split where there’s not one. That’s unfounded. We’ve got one board member who won’t vote for anything, no matter what.”
Although he did not specify, the reference was clearly to McGhee, who routinely votes against payroll, personnel actions and the monthly financial statement, among others.
Braswell, the other incumbent on the stage, said the situation had actually improved under the current board.
“Before 2015, things were a lot worse,” he said. “This term is a 200 percent improvement. Sometimes people just have to agree to disagree.”
Gaskin appeared to defend McGhee, saying “There are issues that need to be addressed. In the last eight years, our school system has continued to circle the drain. Sticking together without moving forward is not a good thing. A different perspective is helpful and important.”
Said Beavers, “It all boils down to control. If there is a certain segment that wants control. If they silence you, they don’t value you. If you don’t agree with someone, that doesn’t make you a bad person. If you speak up for yourself, they won’t disenfranchise you if you disagree, and speak up for your constituents.”
Bonner took a more conciliatory approach.
“If I am elected, I would try to lobby all the other board members individually,” she said. “If we disagree, we agree to disagree. I’m running to represent parents and children like everyone else. I don’t see what’s wrong with the other four reaching out to the one to try and find a solution.”
In response to another question later in the forum, regarding transparency, Bonner added, “It seems like when we have that 4-1 split on the board, we pray that that dissenting voice can explain the dissent to the people, to her constituents.”
Braswell said the board should be transparent in every way that it legally could, and Gaskin concurred, comparing this with the need for a teacher to confront a parent with an unpleasant truth on occasion.
Beavers replied, “I understand the legalities, and there are things that can’t be disclosed. But people are not being informed, and they should be given more insight. If not, we need to know what policies need to be changed.”
Montgomery said, “I should remind everyone that the board is subject to the open records law. If you ask a board member a question that they can’t answer and they tell you they don’t know, it’s not because they don’t have access to that information, it’s because they’re too lazy to look it up.
“The board only hires the superintendent and the chief schools financial officer. We only vote on the superintendent’s recommendation for the others. The superintendent knows why he makes those recommendations.”
To view the full forum, including a session with candidates for the City Council, visit The Daily Home’s Facebook page.