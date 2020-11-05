You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCordis and Mavis Barclay will celebrate 50th anniversary Saturday (free content)

McCordis and Mavis Barclay

McCordis and Mavis Barclay

 Submitted photo

McCordis and Mavis Barclay, of Talladega, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at 1033 Shady Lane Circle, Talladega.

Their children are hosting the event. All who know the couple are welcomed to come by and celebrate. Thank you dessert boxes will be given out until gone.

Due to COVID, this will be a drive-by celebration. Gifts/cards may be dropped off. If personal well wishes are desired, a mask must be worn, no exceptions. 

The Barclays were married Nov. 2, 1970, in Talladega. They have three children -- Stacy (Byron) Tucker, of Talladega; Sikara Barclay, of Talladega; and Craig Barclay, of Jacksonville, Florida -- and five grandchildren.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...