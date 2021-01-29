Maxine Beck: When family visits from Maryland

My oldest son and his three daughters visited me in the fall.
I enjoyed watching them do virtual learning on their Chrome Book. Technology has really made the world a "brand new place" — just amazing.
When I was in school, it was amazing if our books contained all the pages.
My son and his daughters live in Maryland. Their neighborhood is lined with homes and small trees. I live in a rural area, and rabbits, deer, turkeys, foxes, snakes, trees, trash barrels and storage sheds are a common site.
The younger girls (ages 7 and 9) discovered how to make mud-pies. You would have thought that they had discovered how to click their heels and return to Maryland.
They dug a small trench, filled it with water and wallowed like piglets. Their clothes had to be discarded.
Their sister is a senior and honor student. I have a shredder but often burn mail and small boxes in a trash barrel.
My oldest granddaughter and I were sitting on the deck, while the younger girls were wallowing in the mud. I asked her to burn a garbage bag of mail. She dumped the bag in the trash barrel, struck a match and immediately threw it into the barrel. This happened twice more before I asked her to strike another match and light a piece of paper — not just throw the match in the barrel.
Her sisters left their mud-hole and watched in amazement.
Finally, Lauren was successful in striking a match and burning mail in a barrel.
Nearby is a shed. The two younger girls wanted to know what was was and what was inside.
I also have two grandsons, ages 8 and 13, who live in Birmingham. They are experts, now, at burning mail and shooting and damaging items with their B.B. gun that I purchased.
During a visit to their Uncle K.D., the youngest grandson jumped out the car, ran to K.D. and excitedly asked him, "Do you have anything that needs burning?" K.D.'s eyes bucked and the fire-bug told him, "I know how to burn stuff real good now!"
We all laughed.
After a while, we missed the fire-bug. His daddy called for him to come on the carport. K.D. told him, "Aaden (the fire-bug), you stay with us!"
Aaden is preparing for a possible career as a fireman.
It is amazing how common things to older people are so obsolete to today's youth.
We will never forget the wonderful learning-experiences.
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Mt. Cleveland Baptist Church at 41 Cleveland Lane in Talladega.
To make an appointment, please visit www.FreeCovidTesting.us or call 1-800-239-1990.
Appointments are encouraged because of limited slots.
To receive the testing, please bring your insurance card(s) and identification.
Hours for testing are 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Reverend Jerry Jones is the pastor of Mt. Cleveland Baptist Church
To Do or Not To Do
Two of my phone-buddies took the COVID-19 vaccine Monday and are reportedly OK.
I heard a rumor two weeks ago about a doctor dying from the vaccine but have not heard or read such from the media.
There will always be rumors; therefore, let's come to a conclusion about getting the vaccine after reading data, listening to reliable news reports and discussing the issue with our doctor.
I know a lady who refused to have her decayed teeth extracted (although the doctor informed her that the decay/plaque was also ruining her heart health) because she heard, 20 years prior, of a lady dying after having a tooth extracted.
I hope we all eventually listen to the medical experts and wear a mask, wash our hands, and keep our distances.
Let's pray for unity and empathy, not more divisiness!
Inauguration
I hope you all enjoyed the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris.
I was/am so proud of them and us as Americans.
President Biden talked about the Constitution and the strength of our nation and that the American story depends on not one of us but all of us.
He went on to tell that his whole heart is in uniting America, safe schools, health care for all, jobs, etc. And how we should treat each other as neighbors and not adversaries — totally opposite of his predecessor's words to his followers.
And President Biden said that America is celebrating a cause and not a president.
Without unity, we all have witnessed over the last four years what can and did happen. I hope America is never again tested in such a way.
President Biden closed with a sacred oath that he will always level with us and defend America, that America can stand again as a "Beacon to America" and may God bless America and protect our troops.
Lady GaGa did a wonderful job; as did Garth Brooks. And Jennifer Lopez summed it up during her rendition of Woodie Guthrie's "This Land is your Land" and "America the Beautiful" with the words, "This land was made for you and me! America, America, God shed His grace on thee!"
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.