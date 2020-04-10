MAXINE BECK: We’re learning some lessons from the coronavirus pandemic (column)

Hello. I hope you and your household are doing well.
The coronavirus, and its effects on our daily lives, are still the main topics in every household.
I contacted six women to see how their days are spent.
The majority mentioned being fearful, at times, of the unknown, but they take solace in knowing the Lord is still in charge. Two of my telephone buddies are making quick store runs; one is attending Sunday services at a small church; one lady only leaves her safe haven to carry the garbage to the curb; and two of the ladies have family members who handle all errands.
They all have telephone contacts with family and friends on a regular basis, read the Bible and pray all during the day.
I talked with my grandsons one night recently (12 and 7 years old). Their days are spent doing homework, playing video games and snacking.
They both miss going to school, seeing their friends at school and church, and seeing other family members.
I laughed when the youngest remarked, "Our daddy risks his life to go out and get us food!"
The coronavirus has stirred a child to notice what he used to take for granted.
As a matter of fact, the coronavirus has made so many of us better people. Before the pandemic, America appeared to be headed backwards - in terms of humanity.
Another telephone buddy and I were discussing the pandemic and its relationship to religion.
She made reference to one of the plagues in Egypt where blood was painted over doorways and the people were asked to stay inside, and death would pass them by.
Whether you are religious or not, there is so much to think about during these unprecedented times.
I believe in God 100 percent and think He is showing the non-believers who is in charge and whose country this is.
We have been ordered to stay in place and, hopefully, death, too, will pass us by.
Further lesson on humanity
I wrote an article in February 2020 on how we are more alike than not.
Parallels were shown between the lives of Lorraine Patterson Denson and Idell Robertson Townsend.
Below are corrections to the article.
Idell's parents were the Rev. Albert Barto Robertson and Louticia Wilkinson Robertson, of Randolph County.
The Rev. Robertson was also a veterinarian and died when Idell was 8 years old. Mrs. Robertson continued to provide for her family through sewing and farming.
Idell, and her sister and brothers, had chores on the farm. Her favorite task was to name the new calves.
The family moved to Talladega when Idell was in the ninth grade, and she graduated from Talladega High School.
The Patterson family’s and Robertson family’s lives were parallel, even though they are of different races.
Both families were not wealthy; the parents worked extremely hard; both families regularly attended church; the children obeyed their parents, attended school and played together. And the wonderful Sunday dinners included fried chicken, ham, dumplings, vegetables, pies and biscuits.
Later on, Idell and Lorraine married, raised families, had careers, became widows and are still active and enjoying life.
Although we may choose different paths in life, we are indeed more alike than not.
I think the coronavirus has shown us that we all have the same basic needs and are in this together.
Remembering Virgil Dickerson
Our deepest sympathy to the family of the late Virgil Dickerson, formerly of Talladega.
Funeral services were April 2, 2020, in Chicago.
Mr. Dickerson had resided in Chicago for several years.
