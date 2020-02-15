MAXINE BECK: We are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect from one another (column) (with photos)

In Maya Angelou's inspirational poem, she states that people are more alike than unlike.
Being that February is Black History Month, I decided to examine the familiar saying.
For my research, I talked with two women regarding their childhood and early adulthood. Both are 91 years old and were reared in rural Alabama under less than ideal circumstances today but normal circumstances decades ago.
This article, hopefully, will show that we can or do exist in familiar environments/lifestyles/circumstances, have seven basic needs for a successful life (according to noted psychologist Abraham Maslow) and remind us that God made all races and nations, all of us by one blood for His purpose (Acts 17:25-28).
Acts 17:25-28 is sufficient enough, to me, to dismiss the claims of superiority, by some, and to confirm the rationale judging of men by the content of their character and not the color of their skin (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.).
Below are statements from Lorraine Patterson Denson and Idell Barto Townsend giving credence to the above beliefs and facts.
Lorraine Patterson Denson is the third child of Lula Belle Trammer Patterson and Roosevelt Patterson Sr.
The Pattersons were from Autaugaville, Alabama, and the parents of seven other children.
The four boys shared a bedroom, as did their four sisters. And the last bedroom belonged to the parents. The parents were farmers, growing all of their fruits, vegetables, poultry and livestock.
The entire family walked to church weekly.
Sunday dinner was always important. The menu consisted of either pork chops, chicken, ham, corn, peas, greens, beans, biscuits, cornbread and a cobbler.
Lorraine and her sister, Willie Belle, cooked and washed every other day. The Patterson boys tended to the livestock.
The children walked approximately 2 miles daily to school.
After school, they changed clothes and did their chores and homework. Doing homework was also a time for the family to gather around the kitchen table or on the floor.
On weekends and after chores, the children played hopscotch, ball, or/and picked berries.
The Patterson family moved to Talladega when Lorraine was in the fifth grade. This ended the lengthy walks to school and church.
The parents worked at Citizens Hospital and worked extremely hard to assure that all of their children would graduate high school. Three of them also completed college.
Lorraine is a widow, mother of one (deceased) and a retired teacher.
Mrs. Idell Barto Towsend was reared in Randolph County. She is the youngest of eight children born to Louticia Wilkinson Barto and the Rev. Albert Barto.
When Idell was 8 years old, the Rev. Barto passed. He was a farmer and also tended to other farmers’ ailing animals.
When the Rev. Barto passed, his wife became the sole breadwinner. Mrs. Barto continued to farm, took in sewing and laundry, and sold milk and eggs.
Idell further stated that she and her siblings had to help their mother maintain the farm. The farm was a main source of survival for the family (physical and financial).
Idell's job was to feed the chickens. And it was her duty, or rather joy, to name each new calf on the farm.
On weekends, the boys played ballgames, card games and went swimming in the branch on their property.
The girls spent their leisure time on weekends playing with paper dolls (cut from a catalog) and swimming, too.
The family attended church weekly and, too, looked forward to Sunday dinner, with or without a visiting pastor.
The family’s Sunday dinners included farm-fresh meats and vegetables, dumplings, sweet potatoes, homegrown apple or blackberry pie, cakes and homemade breads.
When Idell was 9 years old, her family moved to Talladega. Later on, she graduated from Talladega High School.
Idell is a widow, mother of four (one deceased) and the former owner of Townsend's Lamps and Antiques.
Patterson’s and Barto’s childhoods were similar; however, due to the Patterson's skin tone, they or others of the same race were judged and faced more difficulties obtaining decent paying jobs, decent housing, decent schools, adequate medical care, loans and dignity and rights than the Barto family and other white families.
As someone said, "All humans are born free and equal and should be treated the same. All people are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Dignity is the right of a person to be valued and respected for their own sake and to be treated ethically. It is of significance in morality, ethics, law and politics as an extension of the Enlightenment era concept of inherent, inalienable rights".
I hope I, or at least my grandchildren, live to see the Enlightenment era concept in true form.
It is up to each of us to be our "best self" and live our "best life."
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.