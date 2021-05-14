Maxine Beck: To 'make it,' we need to have faith

Hello everyone!
Are you enjoying the beautiful weather we are having?
I think we can now safely plant and hang our baskets of petunias. I love hanging ferns but I never have luck with them. My porch is in direct sunlight the majority of the day.
I still miss my late brother and his beautiful ferns and harvest of greens, squash, cabbage and tomatoes. And I know his neighbors/friends miss his bumper-crop of tomatoes, too.
A close acquaintance often talks about how her 89-year-old father still looks forward to growing and sharing his huge crop of fruits and vegetables. There is something about nature that renews us.
And the Lord knows we all need renewing after 2020.
This year, I am going to try to grow tomatoes in a pot on my beloved porch.
Every year, except 2020, my porch would be lined with hanging flowers and pots of flowers.
I love to drive by homes with beautiful lawns, fruit trees, flowers, and gardens.
Curb-appeal can make the smallest home appear warm and inviting.
Hold on, I am going to switch conversation! However, it is somewhat related to gardening.
Do any of you remember tomato pies? Boy oh boy, in my opinion, a tomato pie is only second to a blackberry pie. But I can't find a recipe that is sensible.
I found a tomato pie recipe that calls for mayo. Can you imagine putting mayo in a pie? Oh well!
Now let's talk about something that relates to us all.
Most conversations with people my age are about young people, ranging from 12 to 30 years of age.
We think they are "wide open!"
We define "wide open" as: moving too fast, don't follow rules, don't have structure, don't have any concern for anything that does not relate directly to them, can't transition (at work and their work clothes), and we think their No. 1 characteristic is that "they want it now."
All of that led me to think about this:
We all admire the one(s) that we consider "having made it!"
But how many of us have read or seen a documentary on what the one(s) "having made it" went through in order to be classified as "having made it?"
I think the majority of adults have learned and do teach their children/guardians the importance of being legally self-sufficient and that it even took God more than a day — or two — to create the world.
So many young people, and some older people, have the misguided notion of getting the big house, high-end cars, travel, bling, and more without "hitting a lick at a snake, won't work smelling pies, poor mouthing, or/and "pocket counting!"
"Pocket counting" is defined, but not by Merriam-Webster, as someone who centers their life around the income of others (family, neighbors, business owners, and especially senior citizens). So sad!
They do not understand the primacy of preparing yourself to legally and safely achieve your dreams and/or be self sufficient.
This morning, I saw a documentary where Dwayne "Rock" Johnson gifted a man (Bruno) with a new F150 for being there when he needed someone.
Rock said he and his mother were evicted from their home in Hawaii when he was 15. He was sent to Walls, Tennessee, to live with Bruno. Before his arrival in Walls, he had never heard of Bruno.
Further, according to Google, before arriving in Walls, Rock became involved with a theft ring that preyed on tourists. He was arrested seven to eight times before realizing that he was traveling, wide-open, down a one-way street.
In Walls, Rock tried boxing and this was his niche.
Boxing allowed Rock, through the years, to make a decent living and led to an even more-lucrative career as an actor and businessman.
And we all, probably, have heard of the plight of Oprah, Steve Harvey, Dolly Parton, and many others in their rise from "rags to riches" or "having made it!"
Now about "having made it." However, faith, education, dreams and hard work might not lead to millionaire/billionaire status but if you are self-sufficient and legit, you, too, are considered by the majority of us as "having made it!"
Mainly, viewing rappers, actors, sports figures, etc., as the only ones "having made it" or having to own the big house with the pool, bling, three or more cars, etc., to be considered as "having made it" can lead to a life of crime.
"Having made it" has many level.
The majority of us want nice things. And it is normal to want and strive for nice things (your dream) but don't dream for things out of your reach. This is when greed and jealousy creeps in.
I enjoy seeing Oprah's pictures of Oprah's home in California, seeing her on vacation at another home in Hawaii, seeing her host parties to over 100 people at her homes, and more. But I have enough sense to know that only a few will reach millionaire/billionaire status and that I can lead a successful, content and decent life without being a millionaire/billionaire.
I refuse to fall to the traps of greed and jealousy trying to be like Oprah! I have difficulty finding someone to do common repairs, correctly and without making a loan, on an average home.
And just think, our parents made it, too, to the best of their ability (worked, provided for their family).
Just remember, "having made it" does not only mean you are a millionaire/billionaire but "having made it" means you are self sufficient and you are legit.
No matter what we want, in order to "make it," we mainly need to have faith, go to school, give it time, work towards our dream/what we want and not resort to "poor mouthing" and "pocket counting!"
I hope you all continue to have a good week!
By Maxine Beck/Special to The Daily Home