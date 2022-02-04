Maxine Beck: Thinking about body shaming, a Black woman on the Supreme Court, and more

Hello all.
Today, I am going to talk about "Freeing my mind from images of a younger body."
People my age and above were taught to "body shame."
A fair share of people, my age and above, remember hearing: that color does not agree with your skin tone, your feet are too large to wear flip flops, cover your upper arms, your lips are too large for red lipstick, you are showing too much cleavage, it's time for you to get a touch-up, that dress is a tad too tight, where is your girdle, etc. Over and over, never, never enough!
With being belittled, by society, because of our race and the steady nit-picking at home and in the community, it is a blessing that we (especially Black females) had enough self esteem to leave the house.
But we did leave the house and we had pride in how we looked and behaved.
Let's forward to today.
During the day/decades ago, Lizzio and other "fat girls" and/or "big girls" would have been "body shamed" to no end.
During my teens and early adulthood, I was not overweight; that is one weight I did not have to drag around.
Janet Jackson is featured in Allure magazine stating she is finally comfortable in her body.
I, too, have begun 2022 with a new outlook on life.
I am not saying that being overweight should be looked upon lightly, due to possible health issues, but in the meantime do not let your weight or "imperfect body" control your life.
I can remember when, after age 55, I dared show my upper arms (go back to the second paragraph). And I still cannot wear a dress without a slip. Recently I was discussing the issue with a friend and she said that she only knows one place, nearby, that sells slips. What is the world coming to?
My son has been telling me for years that I am still caught up in the '50s and '60s and that older people are now wearing whatever they desire (short/tight clothes, heels, low cleavage clothing, bikinis, etc.). On Christmas day, I finally took his advice. I dressed in a pair of leggings, a short denim dress with very short sleeves and flip flops. I felt liberated, although I did not go outside. To my amazement, the other guest appeared to not even notice.
Finally, I have begun thinking like Janet Jackson: I am comfortable in my body — all extra pounds, blemishes, red lipstick, bright colored and low-cut clothing, flip flops, light support, and 70-plus years.
"Somebody Somewhere" premiered on HBO. It features a middle-aged lady that finally found her place in life, too.
Isn't it strange that when you finally figure out the mechanics of life, your gears are starting to rust (arthritis, glaucoma, hearing loss, knee replacement, colon problems, acid reflux, fatigue, back ache, etc.).
Now, to another daily issue.
PBS/WHUT television has been airing documentaries on the forbidden subject: racism.
Racism is a very, very complex subject and nobody appears to know or agree on how to solve it.
All races have been labeled with stereotypes for centuries.
For the sake of space, I am going to state a few common, century-old, stereotypes for the Black, Latino (brown) and white races.
Here we go!
"Blacks and Latinos have drained the system through the abuse of public assistance."
"Whites have drained the system through 'white privileges.'"
"A Black or Latino is not educated/intelligent enough to do the job that a white man does (remember that Blacks were not allowed to read and write for centuries, but overcame)."
"A white man, who barely finishes high school can become a manager on his job within a year whereas the man's classmate with identical grades, a high school diploma, and identical job evaluations would have to work the same job for 10, 20 years before becoming a manager."
Furthermore, don't forget the current protest in Texas to ban certain books featuring minorities. And how about the nonsense over President Biden's promise to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Since 1967, there have only been two Blacks (Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, 1991), from 115 Supreme Court Justices, appointed to the Supreme Court. During more than a century, a Black woman has never been appointed to the Supreme Court, but there have been white female justices, and one Latina justice.
You mean to tell me that the public is supposed to listen to (not believe) the "straw poll" where 75 percent suggest that President Biden should consider all nationalities and not use "affirmative action" in appointing a Supreme Court justice.
Wow! You don't even have to be an attorney to fill a Supreme Court seat.
And you mean to tell me that in 2022 there isn't one Black female capable of filling that seat!
You know what> I refuse to write/focus further on stereotypes.
Racism, to me, is vulgar; it is a heaping of lies meant to break a race to the point where they feel and are viewed, by like minded people, as being naturally incapable of "performing acceptably" in society.
Don't get me wrong. I understand why Blacks believed/believe some, or all, of the stereotypes because that was/is still the way things appear.
Due to this fact, I have to use one more stereotype to get my point across: "Black Christians believe the Lord is supreme and follow/believe His words in the King James Version, New International Version (NIV), English Standard Version (ESV), etc., where God states that He does not show partiality.
"So Peter opened his mouth and said: Truly I understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears Him and does what is right is acceptable to Him" - Acts 10: 34 -35 ESV
"There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Jesus Christ." Galatians 3:28 KJV.
The stereotype that Blacks have towards the white race and partiality is: "The white race has their own Bible and think Blacks, and other minorities, were created to serve them (not created as an equal)."
Again, it is understandable why so many minorities have this view. What do you think? Now keep in mind the history, not theory, of America and it's treatment of minorities from pre-Emancipation Proclamation Jim Crow to post George Floyd/Emmitt Till/Homer Plessy/1965 voting rights law and on and on and on.
I don't know why America' s past is not considered "history" and instead "critical theory thinking." It is not a theory! I heard that one reason for calling our history "critical theory thinking" is to not make a certain race feel uncomfortable, regarding the actions/beliefs of their ancestors. Well, think about this: How do you think the oppressed felt/believed/existed centuries ago and think about how their oppressed kin continue to feel/believe/exist?
Finally, does it sound racist for only a certain race to continue to bear the weight of an unjust society, be quiet and appear to "like it?" If you don't think this train of thought is racist, what do you call it?
A few memorable Bible verses and quotes that relate to current humanity include:
"A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart.
For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of."
Luke 6:45
"So do not fear, for I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God." Isaiah 41:10 NIV
"Only a fool fights by the ground rules that his enemy has laid out for him." Malcolm X
"Those who can make people believe absurdities can make people commit atrocities." Voltaire
"It is during our darkest moment that we must focus to see the light." Aristotle
"Whoever is happy will make others happy." Anne Franks
On Jan. 21, 22, Carl Berstein, an author, said on the View that there is little shame in telling a lie nowadays.
Did "telling lies" just recently start? I wish our ancestors could answer that question
Wesley Chapel A.M.E Zion Church continues to accept donations of can goods and new or lightly used socks and shoes.
The can goods are to be distributed amongst organizations that provide mainly free meals to the needy.
The shoes and socks are to be donated to the needy in South Africa.
Rev. Keithon Terry is the pastor of Wesley Chapel A.M.E Zion Church.
The church is located at 1426 Cive Access Rd., Talladega, AL 35160
The church's telephone number is: 256-362-0159
In closing, I ask with all my being that we think about our blessings, thank the Lord and have empathy for the less fortunate.
Enjoy your day!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.