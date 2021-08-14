Maxine Beck: Telling you the story of an amazing young lady

Hello all.
Congratulations to Lauryn Fraction on her recent graduation from Sun Valley High in Charlotte, N.C.
At Sun Valley, she maintained a 3.94 grade point average all while being a member of the tennis team, BETA Club, student council, a cheerleader, and the Green Team (volunteered at animal shelter, etc.).
Lauryn apparently loves a challenge. During the 2020 pandemic, she founded Conquering Hunger, a nonprofit that addresses the disparities of hunger in the Charlotte area. For further information on Conquering Hunger, please visit www.conqueringhunger.org
Sun Valley's motto is, "Don't be good, be great!"
Furthermore, according to Lauryn, Sun Valley taught her to work hard, think positive, stay motivated, and to have fun during the process.
Lauryn stated that her fondest memories of high school are the atmosphere during the basketball and football games, cheering with friends, participating in various projects/assignments, and especially attending the prom.
Lauryn's academic excellence and motivation were instrumental in her receiving a debutante scholarship from Rho Psi Omega, Inc., a merit scholarship from Mu Tau Omega Alpha Kappa Alpha, Howard University Founders Scholarship and several other scholarships.
She plans to study nursing at Howard University this fall. Her goal is to become a nurse practitioner.
Said Lauryn: "Helping and caring for people has always been a big passion of mine, and I have been interested in the medical field since I was very young. I'm super excited."
Her advice to current students: "Get involved with several clubs that you have a passion towards, be kind to everyone and try new things. This will allow for a fun filled high school experience that you won't regret!"
Lauryn is the daughter of Karyn and Scott Fraction of Charlotte, N.C.
She is the granddaughter of Lillian Lawrence of Talladega, the late Dr. Thomas Y. Lawrence Jr., and Ronald and Patricia Fraction of Lee Summit, Mo.
Lauryn's mother, the former Karyn Lawrence, is a graduate of Talladega High.
Lauryn's siblings are Joshua (employed with FedEx) and Austin (2021 graduate of Hampton University).
Well done Lauryn, well done!
Something to think about
I was leaving home Wednesday when I noticed a delivery truck coming up my driveway.
I stood on my porch as the driver exited the truck. He approached me, spoke, handed me my packages and just blurted out, "When you all see us driving these trucks pray for us. You all don't know how depressed we are!"
He startled me!
He went on to tell me his problems (domestic). I can't tell you, for the life of me, my replies to the young man. Looking back, it appears as if we talked five or six minutes. I do remember telling him to count his blessings and that he was blessed to have the strength to work and a good job.
Before leaving, he once again asked for prayers for truck drivers.
I placed the packages on a chair on my porch and suddenly left, too. I dared unlock my door.
Seriously, what is going on?
Years ago, people didn't appear this uptight!
What is the answer?
Do you think we need to follow Lauryn Fraction's advice and become more involved in things that bring us pleasure (hobbies, joining worthwhile organizations, volunteering, participating in church activities/events, community involvement, gardening, attending school events, visiting the library, taking an online course, joining a virtual wellness groups, walk, etc.) and mainly, being kind to each other.
I know we are still following the COVID-19 protocol, but there are ways and means of staying connected to friends and families.
Find what makes you happy.
Take care.
