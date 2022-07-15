Maxine Beck: Talking about home emergencies, history of Eastside Elementary, and delivered meals

Hello!
Yesterday, I read the following online. I paused to really think what I would do in the following situations:
It is 3 p.m. and someone is trying to break into your home. Do you:
a) Grab your gun and confront the threat
b) Hide under your bed or in a closet
c) Yell that you are armed and have called the police
d) Close your eyes and hope the bad guy(s) leave you alone
The above is an advertisement for courses on what to do in situations that are considered emergencies.
Have you and your family ever considered taking courses on how to react/handle emergencies such as a break-in and family members are in different areas of the home? Or, a fire in one area and family members are scattered throughout the home? Or when to call 911 and how to describe your location and situation to 911, at what age should family members know where the family's gun is stored, etc.?
The online course(s), relating to the situations from a) through d), are the first that I've heard of.
I did read further where the course(s) cost a little more than a dollar a day for a month. But, after reading a further scenario, where a man was defending himself and ended up with legal fees of $65,000, I do think the training is worth a little more than a buck for a month.
The man that shot and killed his attacker was charged with murder, although there was a witness that described the incidence as happening the exact way the shooter said it had. I am not siding with either because I know that people do get together and fabricate events.
Furthermore, according to the online article, it is very crucial to know the legal aspects of concealed carry and when it is legal to shoot and not to shoot.
Again, I am not advocating for or against the online program, but do think certain knowledge would be beneficial for us all to know, especially in today's society.
Now back to situation a) through d), which would you choose?
Well deserved attention
Several residents of the Knoxville community are wondering why there isn't any written history on the former Eastside Elementary School.
The more I talk to former students of Eastside Elementary and listen to their memories, the more excited I become.
Apparently, Angela (a.k.a. Nese Davis) Estelle and Diann (a.k.a. Diann Lewis) Turner feel the same because they have agreed to assist me in compiling information/memories on Eastside School and/or its former students.
Please feel free to contact Angela at 256-493-3074 or nesestll@ aol.com. Diann may be contacted at diannlturner77@gmail.com or 1-601-212-3414
Also, please feel free to forward your information/memories of Eastside Elementary to me at: 12672mb@gmail.com
Can you explain this?
The case manager with my medical insurance provider calls monthly with questions relating to my health and survival. One question is am I eating properly and would I benefit from delivered meals. I replied that I would probably benefit from home-delivered meals.
About two weeks after talking with the case manager, I received a letter stating that I had been placed on a waiting list. A short time later I received another letter, from the same agency, stating that I am eligible to receive frozen meals.
The million dollar question is why does the mostly younger population immediately receive an EBT card (a.k.a. food stamps) while seniors (rather ill or not) are often placed on a waiting list for delivered frozen meals?
Why can't we (seniors) receive an EBT card, also? We like hot meals and thawed food, too.
Wait a minute, I am somewhat joshing, please forgive me!
I used to be a case manager and am well aware of laws and guidelines relating to government programs and some others. Nonetheless, seriously, I do believe some guidelines need tweaking - and the qualifying guideline for senior citizens is one.
Living monthly on Social Security and retirement benefits only is a task. This is why everyone is advised to save for retirement. Your savings amount is another question on an application for EBT benefits.
On average, if you withdraw monthly from your savings to pay for gas, food, utilities and medicine, you might end up with a $0.00 balance.
Then what? Back to the drawing board!
Lastly
Vacation Bible School will be held July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Wesley Chapel A.M.E Zion Church at 1426 Cove Access Road.
On Sunday, July 17, Wesley Chapel will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m.
Ms. Debra Simmons is the Coordinator, Ms. Sandra Swain is the Family and Friends Day Chairperson and Rev. Keithon Terry is pastor.
Donations to the church may be mailed to P.O. Box 1084, Talladega 35161 or through givelify@https://giv.li/67mupe
Take care!