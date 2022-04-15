MAXINE BECK: Something to Smile About!

Balm of Gilead's Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative provides a Diabetes Prevention program designed to deliver curriculum to help prevent type 2 diabetes or learn to live a healthier life and/or learn to care for a person with type 2 diabetes.
On April 12, Anita Elston presented graduation sashes and certificates of program completion to Mary Russell, Patricia Williams, Gloria Burroughs, Beatrice Dates, Juanita McClellan, Shirley Cunningham and Edith Beck.
Other participants in the program that were not present include: Alice Barron, Polly Truss, Betty Truss, Richard Rogers, Brenda Ragland, Lois Hunley, Paula Rigey and Johnny Chapman.
Several participants in the program are caregivers for individuals who are type 2 diabetics.
Type 2 diabetes is defined in Google as the body not producing enough insulin or resisting insulin.
The classes/program began as weekly gatherings at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. However, after the 2020 pandemic, the classes were offered virtually for a number of weeks.
Anita stated that she plans to start the next series of classes in May.
For further information, she may be contacted at: 256.761.5316.
Anita also expressed her appreciation to the Rev. Anthony McKinney and his church family for allowing the program to be hosted at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.