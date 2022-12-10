Maxine Beck: Remembering a memorial service, and all that holiday food

Hello all!
A memorial service was held for Ephraim Stockdale on Dec. 3 at DeForest Chapel on Talladega College's campus.
Ephraim was a member of the Talladega College National Alumni Association (TCNAA)/Talladega Chapter and left a legacy of assisting Talladega College and its students. Two funds have been established in Ephraim's honor.
You may contribute to:
The Ephraim Stockdale Humanitarian Fund
Talladega College National Alumni Association
P.O. Box 525
Talladega, AL 35161
You may also contribute to:
The Ephraim Stockdale Scholarship Fund
Talladega College Office of Institutional Advancement
627 West Battle Street
Talladega, AL 35160
Please indicate in the memo section of your check which fund(s) you are contributing to.
In attendance for the tribute were Ephraim's daughters, Terah Stockdale Thomas and Tessia Stockdale. Rev. Cameron Thomas offered words of encouragement and musical selections were rendered by Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
Too much pie, pudding, stuffing, etc.
I guess we've all finally discarded our leftover Thanksgiving meal. Why do we, it appears purposely, overcook holiday after holiday meals?
If you look in your freezer in December, don't be alarmed to find three steaks, four or five rib bones, six ears of boiled corn, and eight hot dogs, from the previous July 4 celebration, glued together in crumbling foil.
I have heard of people baking 10 custards for Thanksgiving or/and Christmas yearly.
I guess over cooking on holidays or Sunday Dinner (whether for family, friends, or guests) has always been an expression of love.
My mother used to always say if you meet a mean person during Thanksgiving or Christmas, that is a cold-hearted person.
Maybe the "cold-hearted" do not over cook.
American traditions — or not
Did you have stuffing or dressing and/or custard or sweet potato pie?
I only mention this because I enjoy our cultural differences and preferences. I have never eaten stuffing. It appears to need additional baking, since it is cooked inside the bird's cavity.
I can eat dressing twice a week; if the corn bread is not made from Jiffy Mix.
Who in the world thought about altering a holiday classic with sweet corn bread dressing; it should be against the Constitution.
Now the difference between a custard and potato pie, I do not know, other than the difference being cultural or a preference.
Remember the sweet potato pie with the two or three layers of crust, sliced sweet potatoes, orange peel, cloves, and lemon flavoring? My "late night phone buddy," Dot, and I recently reminisced about the goodness of the pie.
Essie Denson was known for making delicious sweet potato pies and creamy dressing made with thin slices of chicken.
Can you imagine a Sunday dinner of Ms. Essie's dressing, rotisserie chicken, sweet peas or collards/turnips, stuffed eggs or potato salad, carrots, bread, unsweetened tea with lemon wedges and an half hour later, a moderate bowl of Ms. Essie's sweet potato pie with a glass of water and lemon wedges?
Have you tried the gourmet collard greens with your stuffing or dressing (make a roux with two cups of chicken stock, add chopped andouille sausage, onions, garlic clove, stir, add eight more cups of stock, collards, smoked turkey leg/wing and slowly cook)?
Just imagine!
More celebrations
My oldest son, Torrance (Tee), celebrated his 50 th birthday the week after Thanksgiving.
About 50 guests gathered at Brewer's Alley in Frederick, Md. Out-of-town family members included Edith Beck, Teresa (Girly) Swain, and Patrice and Ed Coleman.
We followed-up with Sunday brunch at Jerk and Jive with fish and grits, eggs, chicken wings, brioche toast, oxtails and mango and pineapple mimosas.
And they give you your money's worth.
I am amazed at the current popularity of oxtails and chitterlings (spelled a variety of ways).
I have not eaten chitterlings in decades and have had oxtails only twice.
I used to think both dishes were inexpensive Southern delicacies, but I've found out otherwise.
This Thanksgiving, a bucket of the long casing of smelly and chewy pig's anatomy was reported as selling for more than a Smithfield ham. And two oxtails (bones) sold for more than two pounds of ground chuck.
Both dishes are still cooked with hog maw, onions and potatoes. I saw a chef spread yellow mustard, mayo and catsup over the pig casings (gourmet chitterlings). Yuck!!!
Oh, well, come to think of it, I guess it is good that, just as with our ancestors, nothing goes to waste.
Stay safe and enjoy your Sunday Dinner!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the Black community in and around Talladega.