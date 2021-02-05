Maxine Beck: Reflecting on the importance of Black History Month

Hello all.
February has been recognized as Black History Month in the United States since 1976.
I am going to give a brief history on the origin and authors of Black History Month.
Black History Month grew from Negro History Week. In September 1915, Harvard trained historian Carter G. Goodson and prominent Minister Jesse E. Mooreland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). The goal of the organization was to research and promote achievements by Black Americans and others of African descent.
In 1926, during Negro History Week, the second week of February was chosen to celebrate the event. The second week of February coincides with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and activist Frederick Douglass.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford called upon the public to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."
It has often been stated that the reason racism is still rampant is because Black Americans’ accomplishments are not being taught alongside other American history.
"You fear what you do not know."
Throughout Black History Month, I will highlight the lives of African-Americans, ages 85 and above — except for the murder of 14-year-old Emmitt Till in 1955 in Money, Miss. The history and role of the NAACP in the Till case, too, will be highlighted during the week of the Till article.
Joe Garrett Jr. was born in Cook's Quarters in Alpine on Oct. 21, 1934, to Luellen and Joe Garrett, Sr. The Garrett family consisted of the parents and seven girls and three boys. Nine of the Garretts' children lived to adulthood.
Mr. Garrett attended Kingston Elementary School through sixth grade; in 1941, the Garrett family moved near Lincoln.
He attended former Talladega County Training School for 1½ years before the family returned to the Alpine area.
There, he attended King's Chapel School through seventh grade. He walked five miles to school daily. He was determined to get as much education as possible.
After he completed the seventh grade at King's Chapel, he enrolled at Childersburg Consolidated School and Phyllis Wheatley High School.
The Garrett daughters graduated from Phyllis Wheatley. However, during that time, most young males had to leave school to help in the fields.
Mr. Garrett's first (paying) job was in construction at Fort McClellan.
His search for employment led him to Buffalo, N.Y., but he returned home after six months.
Mr. Garrett realized that times were hard all over and segregation did not help the situation.
He further mentioned the well-known segregated public restrooms, restaurants and water foundations. And nobody of color can forget the unbelievable unfounded hatred/disrespect toward Black.
Nonetheless, Mr. Garrett continued to struggle to find employment.
He worked various jobs in construction before being hired at a mill. He worked there until it closed in 1971.
Mr. Garrett returned to construction, until he retired.
However, after retirement, he returned to construction for several more years.
He served as vice president and president of Laborer's Local Union #559.
He currently serves as president of the Retired Laborer's Council.
Mr. Garrett married the late Mary Etta Swain. They are the parents of Anita, Joe, George, and Earl, all of the Talladega area.
His surviving siblings are Georgia Curry, of Buffalo, N.Y.; Isabell Woods, of Gadsden; Edna Garrett, of Alpine; and Pearline Williams and Betty Fuller, both of Talladega.
At 85 years old, Mr. Garrett is still active and enjoys cooking and gardening.
Neighborhood Watch meeting: During the Feb. 1 Neighborhood Watch Meeting, the main discussion revolved around the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr. James Nelson informed the group of the availability of the vaccine for veterans.
Mr. Matthew Morris also talked about the availability/location for ages 75 and above to receive the vaccine.
However, there were still a myriad of questions regarding when and where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for ages 65 and above.
I talked with an employee of the Talladega County Health Department, on Tuesday, and was asked to call back (256-362-2593) during the later part of the week to see when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for ages 65 and above.
By today (the end of the week), please call the Talladega County Health Department by this Monday for further information on this matter.
Also, free COVID-19 testing will be given at Mount Cleveland Baptist Church, 41 Cleveland Lane, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged and can be arranged by calling 1-800-239-1990.
"Stay Safe"
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.