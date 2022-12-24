Maxine Beck: Reflecting on Christmas, an encounter with police, and more

Hello and Merry Christmas to all of you!
Gifts are under the tree, cakes are on the counter and the "Elf is on the shelf."
Well, it's here! Can you believe it? Wow!
I sure wouldn't mind celebrating Christmas the entire month of December. How about you? Do you want to start a protest with me - just joshing.
But in reality, the story of Jesus's birth is the most beautiful and important story yet.
When reading Luke 2:8-20, I can almost transform myself to that night. Just imagine, as Sophia on "Golden Girls" says, "Picture it." An angel appeared on a cold night and told the shepherds, who were tending their flock, "Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of joy for all people." Three wise men followed a bright star that led to a manager in Bethlehem where the Savior, wrapped in swaddling clothes and surrounded by animals, was born to save the world from sin. Picture it!
A quick side dish
If you are a follower of Jiffy Mix, you might want to try the Jiffy cornbread casserole recipe.
The ingredients are: two boxes of Jiffy mix, butter, sour cream, two eggs, a can of drained whole corn and a can of cream corn.
Melt butter, add eggs, sour cream and blend, add corn and then Jiffy Mix, blend well and pour in a greased baking dish and cook on 350 degrees.
Adjust ingredients to your family size.
Southern Living offers, online, 25 different ways to use Jiffy Mix (add nuts, berries, and vegetables).
Valuable information
Now, information to use 365 days a year:
My son left home for a couple of hours and for some unforeseen reason activated the alarm for the inside of the house.
I was headed to the kitchen when it sounded as if bells were ringing from the walls and ceiling.
To my surprise, my cell phone rung and rung until I returned to my room. The lady on the phone wanted to know if I knew the code to the alarm. I explained that I was visiting and asked her to please call my son and he would confirm that I was there legally. But, all of a sudden I thought, how did she get my phone number and why was she calling me? I asked her why she called me and again she asked for the code and, again, I explained that I was visiting and for her to please call my son.
Fifteen minutes after our conversation, I heard voices in front of my bedroom window. I stayed in bed and turned down the volume on the television.
Suddenly there was a "police bang" on the front door. I answered from my bedroom. I explained who I was, asked him to please call my son, and explained, too, that I was not presentable. He told me that it did not matter how presentable I was, but that I needed to open the door.
I looked through the glass in the door and two police cars were parked across the street.
I opened the door and a policeman (friendly and mannerable) was standing less than eight feet from me. He said that he had been instructed to do a welfare check and then wished me a good night.
Now think seriously about the following because it could relate to you or your loved ones.
Suppose I had armed myself and opened the door or went to the window, armed, when I heard voices?
This very scenario played out in a courtroom last week, and the policeman on trial claimed he saw a figure in a window aim a gun at him. Supposing I had been carrying a weapon when I opened the front door. But, in my case the policeman did announce himself.
This same thing happened to me about 12 years ago in Talladega, but the officer answering the call was nowhere near as kind/professional as the officer that I met last week at my son's home.
I was at work and received a call that my alarm had been activated.
I arrived before the police, went inside, grabbed my gun and proceeded to walk through my house. (I know, very dumb.)
Suddenly, there was banging at the front door. I headed to the door and the angel of mercy/common sense caused me to place the gun on the console at the front door.
The policeman was standing at my front door with his hand on his holster.
We talked (my name, job, etc.) and I had to eventually call someone to come and identify me. He still appeared to want to at least arrest me. He told me that he had seen my car in the Knoxville community. I said that my mother lived in the Knoxville community.
Next, he asked who was in the garage. I said that I was the only person at my home. Then I asked him if he thought I wore work clothes (blazer, skirt, hose, hairdo, etc.) to rob houses.
To me, he was very dangerous and had his mind set on at least making an arrest. He did not intimidate me, but did cause me to become anxious and to reflect on all of the people that had been "murdered" by that kind of person — appearing to be looking for trouble.
After additional interrogation, he finally left. I realized how close I had been to being a casualty, too.
Now, I am not anti-police. There are good police, and we need good police and I support good police 100 percent. They are also afraid of the unknown and I most definitely respect their apprehension when encountering an unknown situation. But, on the other hand, ladies and gentlemen please be careful when answering your door or pulling your curtains to look outside — regardless of who you think is out there. I can't say it enough, please think before reacting. Your life depends on it.
Getting a vaccine
I received my Prevnar 20 vaccine last week.
According to Google, Prevnar 20 helps protect against 20 types of pneumococcal bacteria that cause serious infection in adults.
Please consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Final word
"The world is new to us every morning.
We should enjoy it.
It is God's gift to us."
Stay safe and thanks for your support through the years.
Merry Christmas!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the Black community in and around Talladega.