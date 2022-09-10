Maxine Beck: More thoughts, history about old Eastside School

Recently, I stated that I would continue to write about the former Eastside School.
Also, during the first installment, I said that the city of Talladega is no longer in charge of the building and that it has been reported, by a Talladega official, that the building is to be renovated and used to include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) education.
(Remember, STEM/STEAM is designed to cause students, even the most passive students, to think deeply, want to collaborate and communicate with other students to find answers (connect the dots) to simple and complex equations, unleash creative writing, support reading, etc).
I was happy to hear from two former Talladegans who read my first article on Eastside. They gave additional information and told me how they enjoyed reading about Eastside.
They, too, commented that they enjoyed reading about the founders of Eastside School and were surprised to see their father listed as a founder.
I was surprised to hear that Eastside School had a band and that the band participated in the annual Talladega Christmas parade.
As I reported earlier, my information on Eastside and the Knoxville community comes from people who were students at Eastside, early residents of the Knoxville community, or/and the information was passed to them.
I never attended Eastside School, although I lived in the Knoxville community.
When my family moved to Knoxville, I was too old to attend Eastside. Therefore, I attended and graduated from Westside.
Cornell Davis contacted a former Talladegan and was given a complete list of the founders of Eastside School. The list includes Thelma Keith, Catherine Prather, Tony Kirk, Dyke McKenzie, Buster Ratchford, Johnnie Howell, Frank Curry, Ruth Jemison, Joe Scales, Paleah Knox, Buddy Coleman and Bud Montgomery.
Congratulations to the above pioneers!
It would be nice, although the school is no longer in operation, to have a marker erected on the property to remember/acknowledge the history of the structure.
Diane Lewis Turner reported that she was told of a school in the Knoxville community before Eastside School was founded by residents of the Knoxville community that had the driving belief that a better school was needed for the children in the Knoxville community.
Furthermore according to Diane the school, a green building, was located at the corner of Ave K and Bingham Street.
Diann further stated that she was told that the little school went through the sixth grade and the students completed their education at Westside.
She remembers the building, later, being used as a kindergarten.
Diann and Cornell agree that they enjoyed their years at Eastside and how they carried the instructions on manners, social skills and memories of the strict discipline beyond Eastside.
Clara Knox, Betty Russell and William Patterson were listed as the main disciplinarians.
Ms. Clara was even mentioned as operating the heat and being the janitor.
I salute Ms. Clara for going the extra mile!
My next article will be on other movers/shakers/pioneers and notable events in the Knoxville community.
Just thinking
I wonder why home economics and shop classes were discontinued from high school curriculum, especially since teenagers do become parents and some students leave school before graduating? And mainly, some households, according to news reports and beliefs of some, do not offer the best learning environment.
But, good news: General Motors, amongst other jobs/corporations, is offering students a chance to take instructions on car manufacturing/repairs while in high school. After graduation, the student will need only two years of college to receive a bachelor's degree.
Today, there are so many advantages for those who want to work. The sky is the limit.
Dream, get up, and go for it!
Take care.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the Black community in and around Talladega.