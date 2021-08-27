Maxine Beck: Memories from my children's childhood

This week, I visited Knox Street Barbershop and left feeling better than when I entered.
The visit reminded me of the many trips to the Barbershop with my sons.
Samuel "Sammy" Kelly has been the owner of the well known establishment for three months.
When I opened the door, a mild scent from candles — not incense — greeted me.
The floors were beautiful enough to be in someone's living room and so was the couch and rug. Also, the wall-model television was not blasting profanity and featuring scantily clad men and women, and the vending machine was loaded with a variety of snacks to satisfy all customers, from 1 to 100.
The overall atmosphere was very calming.
In the past, the Black barbershops might not have been that fancy, but they were always clean and orderly. At times, there might have been lively conversations, but everyone knew their limits.
Sammy stated that he is trying to keep the tradition alive; therefore, profanity and disrespect will definitely not be allowed.
A customer was getting a temple-fade and stated that he enjoys the socializing that barbershops are known for.
Sammy then stated that going to the barbershop is similar to going to a reunion because you see people you might not have recently seen.
William Pointer has been a barber at the shop since 1993. He got his start at Patterson's Barbershop in 1965.
Just imagine all of the young men he has encountered and hopefully made a positive difference.
The shop is closed on Mondays and varying Tuesdays. Operating hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
I am so happy for the young owner for having the desire to take on such an important role in the community. Furthermore, I am also happy that Sammy has William there to be a father and/or authority figure to the young boys and teens who are closely paying attention and needing a smile and encouragement.
The barbershop has always been vital to the Black neighborhood. I guess it is because the young and old gather in the same building to socialize, learn important things that will follow them through life and have a chance to see and be at their best.
Sammy is the son of Gwendolyn and Stevie Kelly. He graduated from high school in Dothan, but attended Talladega High School for a time as well.
Well done Sammy, well done!
Do I or do I not
More than 800 American colleges and universities have vaccine mandates because the CDC have stated that wearing a mask is beneficial in controlling COVID-19.
But, did you know that if a repairman comes to your home and refuses to wear a mask, you will still be liable for a service fee because you hindered the repairman from completing the job?
If you have purchased a home warranty, it is best that you ask about the company's mask policy before placing a claim.
Contrary to popular belief, you may not have complete control over who comes and goes in your home.
Happy to get stuck
I had my booster/third vaccine for COVID last Sunday. (There is criteria for receiving the booster.)
For the first three days, following the booster, I had a cough, slight breathing difficulty, and fatigue. Nonetheless, I do not dread receiving the booster and would do it again.
However, I am still trying to get my 38-year-old nephew to get vaccinated. Whenever I listen to his reason for not getting vaccinated, I have to remind myself that he is 38 and not 78.
What is going on with younger people?
"Stay Safe" and enjoy your weekend!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.