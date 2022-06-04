Maxine Beck: Looking forward to family gatherings this summer

Hello all.
I hope you enjoyed the extended weekend also.
The pandemic has left the majority of feeling the way we did during our childhood. We could barely wait for hot weather, short pants and family gatherings under a huge tree!
On Sunday, my Aunt Fannie, Dell (my sister), cousins Vaughn and Earlene and I gathered, under a huge tree covering my deck, for fun, food and laughter.
The weather was hot, but pleasant, and since it was Sunday, we did not wear short pants (another story for another day), but everything else was just like our childhood.
I had planned to barbecue but found out that my youngest son and his family were out of town. My other choice for a "pit master" was not getting-up until noon; my gathering was scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm.
So what do you do when your menu is not coming together, and guests are due to arrive within hours; you get a box or bucket of chicken, biscuits, fish and the "crunch saving" sides (mac and cheese, slaw, potato salad, mashed potatoes).
Dell did help make the meal more home-style by preparing baked beans and I prepared fresh corn.
I wonder why, regardless of your age, you feel compelled to get a spoonful of everything on display?
That night, I felt like kicking myself or shaving my eyebrows (anything to fit the occasion). I was "stupidly full."
But, on Monday, believe it or not, I was back at it!
Dell and I were invited to a birthday celebration in honor of Steve Taylor.
Annie, Steve's wife, Janice and Sheila, his sisters, and others had prepared enough food for the more than 40 guests to eat, rest and eat again.
The celebration was hosted at the lovely home of Mrs. Mary Frances Taylor (Steve, Janice, Sherry and Sheila's mother).
My family has known the Taylors for years. Steve and KD, my late brother, were friends and the relationship/kinship blossomed from there.
There is nothing like family hot days, huge trees, laughter, children playing, and enough food to keep you "stupidly full" for days.
Let me give you something to, hopefully, cause you to examine your life and see how wealthy you are.
I have had arthritis for years and allowed it, and other ailments, to often control my day (whether to attend a function, whether to stay in bed an extra hour, whether to walk or drive to the mailbox, etc.). But after recently talking to a nurse, I thought, "You are wealthy and don't even know it!"
I can remember when I, too, worked full-time while wrestling with the 24/7 complications of severe arthritis - and other ailments.
My working years are all behind me; however, I continue to eat three times a day, have running water and electricity, have health insurance, can bathe and dress myself, still driving, still able to comprehend, still able to enjoy "Little House on the Prarie," etc. What more could a woman want?
I am content and thankful to the Lord that He has blessed me with such wealth.
Just take time to inventory your life and all that He has blessed you with.
For the life of me, I cannot understand Mitch McConnell?
Did you hear him say that maybe both sides can come together and target the problems of mental health and school safety.
Not a whisper about the dreaded AR 15.
A reporter stated that gun reform is politically impossible; I believe it!
I wish you and your family a peaceful weekend; and enjoy your wealth.
Blessings are upon the head of the just: but violence coverth the mouth of the wicked.
Psalms 10:6