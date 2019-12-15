MAXINE BECK: Library staff’s yearly holiday gathering made for a good time (column) (with photos)

Last Saturday, the library staff at Guiding Light Church held our yearly holiday gathering at Edgar's in Trussville (past the Promenade).
We enjoyed nearly two hours of smiles, laughter and huge plates of scrumptious favorites and pumpkin coffee.
To place your order, you have to walk past a showcase filled with beautiful, homemade, triple-layered cakes that make you stare and wish like a child at Christmas.
I was extremely happy, too, that Momma Lowe joined us this year. She is amongst the senior members of our congregation.
I love being around positive seniors. They have been where I am trying to go and they lead by example.
Here's to Momma Lowe and the greatest library staff and supervisors (Tracy Dousett and Min. Lirea) in the world!
Wishing for the same place and same time next holiday season!
Thanksgiving in Maryland
I enjoyed Thanksgiving with family in Maryland.
Their tradition is to have Thanksgiving dinner with approximately 25-50 family and friends at the lovely home of Tina and Paul Fleming.
The Flemings’ menu consisted of traditional dishes, but the potato salad was outstanding.
We enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner at my son's home the next day.
Lauren (granddaughter) made a cafeteria-sized pan of mac and cheese, and Cherie (granddaughter) and Elizabeth (my daughter-in-law's mother) prepared the collards and kale for cooking.
Torrance, my son, prepared the greens a little different, to me at least.
He combined collards, kale, salt, red pepper flakes, black pepper, a 32-ounce container of salt-free chicken broth, 2 cups of apple cider vinegar and water. Cooked turkey necks were added to the pot approximately 15 minutes before the greens finished cooking.
Elizabeth (of Pennsylvania) asked me if the dish was a Southern recipe. I replied that I was not sure because I had never had greens cooked in apple cider vinegar.
The greens were delicious, but I caution first-timers to use a less-liberal amount of vinegar.
Torrance also fried the best turkey and prepared his original dressing, which is made with Jiffy mix. Diabetics please be aware: the dish is delicious, but take into account that Jiffy mix is sweet.
My son is retired military. And I have never met a military person that can't cook.
Key lime cake recipe
I also want to share another tried and approved recipe.
Dorothy M. Chapman makes the best key lime cake.
Many of her family and friends have enjoyed the cake and have asked for the recipe.
In the spirit of the holiday, Dorothy is sharing her recipe.
She mixes together one box of lemon cake mix (any brand), a 6-ounce box of lime Jello, three-fourths of a cup of orange juice, five eggs, and 1 1/2 cup of vegetable oil.
Divide the batter into three cake pans.
Bake for between 45 minutes and an hour at 300 degrees.
Icing for the cake consists of 8 ounces of cream cheese and your desired amount of confectioners’ sugar. Pecan halves or crumbled pecan pieces (your desired amount) are placed on top of the icing/cake.
I know from experience that you will enjoy!
Making Christmas plans
I have been invited to the new home of Pamela and Kennie Jemison for Christmas. Their daughter, Jamyah Jemison, recently received her white-coat, as acceptance into the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford. She will be a member of the school’s Doctor of Pharmacy Class of 2023.
I am trying to think of a gift/gifts that will suffice.
I thought about a gift for the house and a holiday dish.
I am thinking of a new mac and cheese recipe. But suppose the new recipe flops?
The family consists of cooks that can compete with Rachael Ray.
What do I do?
Oh boy, the holidays are indeed stressful!
Be safe and roll up the windows before locking your car doors.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.