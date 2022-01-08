Maxine Beck: Hoping 2022 will include more faith, less fear

Hello and Happy New Year!
I pray that all is well and that we will begin 2022 with faith and not fear.
Faith brings happiness and laughter whereas fear gives way to gloom.
While shopping at Target on Sunday, I took a mental survey of the friendly vs. the not-so-friendly shoppers/employees. To my surprise, I noticed more apparently happy shoppers/employees!
They were constantly saying, "excuse me," and "may I help you?"
Another example is when I recently visited my son. Maryland, D.C. and Virginia were hit with a huge snow storm and thousands of travelers, on I-95 in Virginia, were reported to have been stranded for 19 to 24 hours.
Travelers told reporters of their plight along with being cold, hungry and having to calm young children who were in their car. Nonetheless, the travelers smiled while shivering and telling reporters of other stranded travelers helping an 80-year-old lady out of her car to use a make-shift toilet, truckers sharing their load, and strangers sharing clothes/coats and other acts of kindness.
I choose to think that we all are born with the tendency to be good/kind, but something happens (mental illnesses, diseases, brainwashing, etc)and changes the behavior/attitude of some.
Remember Michael Jackson's song where he sings that he is starting with "The man in the mirror"?
Just imagine if only 60 percent of us followed Michael's suggestion and lived to be the best we can be. Just imagine!
"There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love." — I John 4:18
Healthy eating
Let's discuss another important aspect of our life. One, too, which not only sustains life, but can lead to a happier appearance and outlook (calm, optimistic, strong body, healthy, etc.), and a better quality of life (less hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments, mobility problems, heart disease, dental problems, etc.).
By talking with the younger generation, I have found out that several value what they eat and what their family and friends/guests eat.
Gut health has been on the rise since Michelle Obama expressed the importance of "veggies" on our overall health.
Today's younger generation has improved from boiling vegetables (in some cases for hours) to sautéing vegetables and meats (instead of frying).
I tried the sautéed cabbage and will never boil cabbage again. The cabbage dish also included small chunks of potatoes. The potatoes were lightly drizzled with olive oil and oven baked.
I've also had black eye peas that were prepared in less than an hour and seasoned with smoked turkey wing (the peas are sold in a clear container/not frozen and the instructions list cooking time as one half hour, but, according to my palate, an extra 45 minutes were needed).
The remaining half of the smoked turkey wing was used to season the collards. The greens were boiled for slightly more than an hour and prepared, too, with onions, red pepper, vinegar and low-fat chicken stock.
This is such an improvement from boiling collards for hours and seasoning with bacon drippings and/or fat back.
The younger generation are also using Rotel in many dishes (chicken spaghetti), Chess Cookies by Pepperidge Farm to prepare banana pudding (instead of Vanilla Wafers), and mashed potatoes (peeling/skin included) are prepared with unsalted butter, garlic salt, onion seasoning and whipped cream.
Chicken strips and mac and cheese are still on the supper table; however, the chicken cutlets are seasoned/coated with Panko and oven cooked and the mac and cheese is prepared with whipped cream, onion seasoning, garlic salt, unsalted butter and cooked on the grill. However, the range-cooked version is just as delicious to me.
Broccoli, spinach, fresh whole-salmon patties, crab cakes, grilled cabbage, and rare steaks are occurring more on today's dinner menu, too. Fresh fruit has replaced candy, cakes and cookies. However, during certain outings, tiramisu is served.
Decades ago, most mothers, and fathers, never considered serving their family rare steaks, grilled or sautéed cabbage, fresh salmon and crab patties, garlic potatoes, and a bowl of grapes for dessert.
The younger generation not only notice their health more than their parents and ancestors, but they can afford the healthier things in life more than their parents and ancestors (including gym membership, marathons, home exercise equipment, etc.).
Did you notice that I changed the word "value" to "notice" when describing the attention paid to health. We (older generation) valued our health but did not notice it the way the younger generation notices their health. We cooked what we could afford and did not have access and/or could not afford gym membership, too.
It has been noted for years that most Blacks are victims of generations of poor diets; this is true.
I am so happy to see the younger generation enjoying foods and a lifestyle that were not available to their ancestors.
Hopefully, the entire world can look forward to a kinder and healthier generation.
Isn't this what we are praying for, too
History is history
I am sorry to "flip the script."
I listened to Lisa Ling discuss the importance of Asian-American history being taught and the decades of discrimination against Asians. Doesn't this sound so familiar to other races?
Ling also stated that "Our lives" will be featured on CNN this Sunday.
Barrymore ended the segment, on the Drew Barrymore Show, by reminding us that all history is history.
I don't understand the stink over certain parts of history being taught when it is evident (not a theory) today that such tragedies occurred.
"Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and everyone that loves is born of God, and knoweth God." — I John 4:7
Thank you
Thanks to all of you for your kindness down through the years.
I can remember my first column in The Daily Home newspaper and the two former-coworkers who encouraged me to write.
Again, Happy New Year!!!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.