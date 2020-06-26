MAXINE BECK: Florenza Denise Lee’s children’s books are a treasure (column), (with photos)

Florenza Denise Lee recently published a book featuring the names, images and likenesses of my granddaughters (Lauren, Olivia and Taylor Beck).
Florenza’s latest publication is titled "Adventurous Olivia's Alphabet Quest." She stated she based the entire series on a precocious little girl named Olivia who is lively, vivacious and ever so adventurous.
The series will feature concept books interacting with social-emotional learning and feature an African-American multi-generational family unit.
Florenza began her writing career in 2014.
She is also a radio talk show host, narrative coach, master storyteller, highly-sought-after speaker and an advocate for veterans.
Florenza is married to retired U.S. Army CSM Trefus Lee, and they reside in Hampton, Virginia.
The Lees have been together for 37 years and are the parents of Jessica and Missy.
Furthermore, according to Florenza's statement, she will continue to develop amazing books for children of all ages, cultures, ethnicities, backgrounds and family dynamics.
Florenza's publications highlight social-emotional learning, elementary school concepts, mindfulness, military lifestyles (as seen through the eyes of a child), homelessness, faith, exotic pet ownership, multi-generational family unit and more.
Florenza's current publications also include “Welcome Home Daddy, Love Lexi” “There's No Place Like My Own Home,” “When Life Gives Us Wind,” “The Tail of Max the Mindless Dog,” “Amiri's Birthday Wish,” “Barry Bear’s Very Best, Learning to Say No to Negative Influences,” and “If, The Story of Faith Walker.”
Florenza's books may be purchased through Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Africanbookstore.net, Magicbeansbookstore.com, or her website: https://www.florenza.org
On racism and recent events
I know that so many of us are still in shock and/or disbelief over the homicide of Mr. George Perry Floyd Jr. in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
And I even feel sadness for the individuals who think Mr. Floyd's death is not a stain on America and its history.
Do you think it is OK or should be OK for a human to kneel on another human's neck until he/she dies? And if so, why? I ask why because the Lord wants us to listen and try to change a person's negativity to a behavior that is in keeping with His teachings.
What leads a human to have the desire/need/heart to place their knee on another human's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and watch life slowly drain from his/her body?
At the George Floyd memorial service, attorney Ben Crump quoted Dr. Martin L. King as saying, "He who passively accepts evil is complicit with it." And attorney Crump went further to state, "What we saw on the video was evil."
This year has been filled with deadly situations that have affected us all.
I have heard so many beliefs on why so much sadness/disbelief is affecting us all. The latest belief, regarding politics, COVID-19 and killing, is that the Lord is showing us (those with common decency and who know right from wrong) that He is in charge and is not pleased with what is going on in the world that He, alone, created!
On to another faction of racism. Several have stated that the Confederate flag does not represent slavery or hatred but their history and heritage.
My history consists of lynchings, shackles, beatings, inequalities, etc. How could anyone be proud of such cowardice and evilness and want to see it displayed “in your face” everyday?
The only way a person can be proud of such acts (not considered crimes by some laws) and proudly consider such as their heritage is because they agree with the action(s) and possibly want the cowardly and evilness to return.
If your ego needs constant reminders of the "good old days" to you, in my view, it is OK for you to continue to display the flag on your vehicles or other property. But I don't want to see statues (contributors to oppression and inequality) and Confederate flags blowing in the wind at facilities/events that are used or dedicated to the use of all - except institutes of learning (libraries, museums, etc).
We need to know our history. Not truly knowing the truth about each other is a major contributor to racism.
So many older Black and white people's beliefs are passed down from generation-to-generation. Segregation kept us apart and in the dark with only our stereotypes.
Have you noticed how the "young people" are going hand-in-hand, all over the globe, to fight racism and injustices? They know the true extent of each other's character. They work side-by-side, go to school together, reside in the same communities, party together, share social media and more.
An older gentleman told me that our age-group/generation let Dr. King and the younger generation down by not continuing to non-violently fight for justice for all.
But the younger generation is "fired up" and proudly states, "No Justice, No Peace!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.