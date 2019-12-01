I recently visited a former Talladegan and was impressed with her life choices.
After a two hour-drive, I arrived at her home around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Although I have known her for more than 25 years, this was my first visit to her home.
For the story’s sake, I am going to name my friend “Faith.” Later on, you will see why.
Eight of us had planned to meet later that day for a three-day vacation in another state.
Of course, when I arrived, Faith invited me in. But I only wanted to use the powder room. I was in a hurry to reach our location, which was still five hours away.
Nonetheless, I agreed to unwind for a few minutes.
Faith and I sat in the gathering room. The open-floor plan of the 3,700 square foot home was well-executed. The ethnic art, kitchen cabinets, furniture and the color of the walls intertwined.
I did not go upstairs after Faith informed me that the "man cave" is forbidden -- unless you are invited by the man of the house. I am going to call him “Love.”
Love is also ex-military and works full time.
He promised to wash my car but never invited me to his forbidden "man cave." Hospitality, nonetheless.
After unwinding, we exited through the three-car garage. The tidy garage housed a late model BMW and Jaguar and a 1969 Nova. Their Mercedes was parked in the driveway.
The entire neighborhood reminded me of a Norman Rockwell painting -- residents walking dogs, lawns immaculately kept, and even the mailboxes were the same design.
Now, there are two points to this story.
Faith comes from humble beginnings. She graduated from school in Talladega and received her bachelor's degree in Alabama, too.
Later, Faith obtained two master’s degrees and an associate degree in culinary arts. Due to her 25 years of military service, she and her family have lived in various countries.
Faith also works nine hours a day, Monday through Thursday.
But her success has not shadowed her love for Jesus, her church, friends and community.
On our way home, she continuously made a mental list of things she needed to do for her church.
Faith and a friend, who also went on our three-day vacation, attend the same church and were responsible for collecting food to donate to 100 families for Thanksgiving.
She further explained, with admiration, the various fundraisers involved with making the "pastor's vision" a yearly success.
The couple's faith in the Lord and their love for their neighbors is a testimony to Proverbs 104, "Idle hands makes one poor, but diligent hands bring riches." And, Proverbs 13:4, "The slacker craves, yet has nothing; but the diligent is fully satisfied."
It has been often stated, too, that if you do your part, the Lord will most definitely do His part.
Morning service at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church
Last Sunday, the Rev. Keithon Terry's sermon was titled "Are you humble?"
The sermon came from Matthew 18:1-6.
Rev. Terry began by calling the youth to the front of the sanctuary.
He then asked the youth how many were in school, their grades, who thinks they are higher than everyone else and who knows more than the rest. The youngsters did not raise their hands in agreement.
However, when he asked the youth if they knew that God walks with you every day, they raised their hands.
Rev. Terry expressed emphasis on Matthew 18:4, "Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child -- this one is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven."
After morning service, the congregation adjoined to the dining hall and enjoyed further fellowship and a Pilgrim's feast.
Conclusion
Now, let's end by reflecting on my friends, Faith and Love.
The second part to their story/life is that they are also humble.
In other words, they are full of sharing, kindness, laughter and thanks, but not boastful.
They have not gained the whole world but lost their soul.
I am so thankful, too, that they are doing their best to make a difference, on earth and in Heaven.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.