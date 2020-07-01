MAXINE BECK: Everyone needs to wear a mask when out in public (column)

Hello, everyone.
I am happy that you have not been infected with COVID-19 or, if so, have survived.
Who would have ever thought we (the world) would be in this situation.
People are angry over a myriad of issues (inequality, the economy, safe in place, wearing a mask, protesters, etc.), and people are tired of a myriad of issues (inequality, the economy, safe in place, wearing a mask, protesters, etc.).
In relations to the above statement, I am going to touch on a subject that is one of the darndest things I have ever heard. Why are so many supposedly-sane people (adults - important to know) angry or tired and refuse to wear protective gear to possibly ward off COVID-19?
Facebook and news reports have featured, over and over, adults fighting, swearing and throwing toddler-style tantrums over not being allowed into certain establishments without wearing protective gear.
Reports state that in America, more than 127,000 lives have been lost to COVID-19 since March 2020. As of 4 p.m. on June 30, WVTM reported that 37,536 of the nation’s COVID-19 were Alabamians.
Several medical experts have informed us that COVID-19 is highly contagious and deadly, and that cases are spiking daily.
Also on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that 40,000 new cases had been reported in a day, with the likelihood, without intervention, of that number rising to 100,000 cases a day.
This should frighten "Jason" (villain in a horror movie) into wearing protective equipment, whether protesting, shopping, visiting family, at work, attending meetings, medical visits, enjoying fun in the park or on the beach, etc.
What is it going to take for the angry and tired to wake up, and what are they thinking?
Speaking of angry people, be cautious, too, of people who are reportedly coughing in people's faces intentionally.
This is a very, very, very dangerous and dumb act!
Don't they know they aren't the only ones who are angry or/and tired. But we still need to obey the health professionals, especially during a crisis, for the good of everyone.
I listened to two Gospel sermons Sunday morning.
The first sermon was titled "Waging War" and was taken from Mark 9:17-19. The other timely sermon, too, was on being obedient and was taken from Galatians.
My take from the two sermons is that we are fighting evil spirits (inequality, divisiveness) and things we cannot control (pandemics/plagues), and that we must be obedient, have faith and pray to have the land healed.
We must do our part in order for the Lord to do his part.
There are situations only the Lord can control.
And if you have faith, pray, and trust in the Lord; you will learn patience (be obedient and kind) and empathy (put yourself in the other person's shoes).
This will help eliminate the overwhelming amount of tiredness and anger, so that we all can get through this peacefully and together.
Happy Birthday, Ms. Gaddis
Ms. Christine Gaddis will celebrate her 90th birthday July 11.
Due to the pandemic, Ms. Gaddis will not have a traditional celebration. Instead, a parade, past her home, has been arranged.
Line-up will begin at Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church, and the procession will continue past Ms. Gaddis' home at 1055 Sycamore Church Road.
Line-up will be from 2- 2:45 p.m. The procession/celebration leaves the church at 3.
Ms. Gaddis was married to the late Isiah Gaddis Sr.
Their children are: Doris James, of Newnan, Georgia; Vanessa Groce, of Lincoln; Isiah Gaddis Jr., of Talladega; Loretta King, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; police Chief Michael Gaddis, of McDonald, Georgia; Angelina Fomby, of Byron, Mississippi; Quinthelia Collins, of Birmingham; and the late Gwendolyn Cannon.
Ms. Gaddis retired from the Talladega County school system after 19 years of service.
Her hobbies are shopping and traveling, and her daily activities include talking on her cell with family and friends, watching her favorite television shows and Facebook.
Ms. Gaddis used to cook daily. But, at times, she still prepares her signature dressing and peach cobbler.
Ms. Gaddis is called “Mulla” by her children and is known as “Moma Chris” or “Aunt Chris” by other family and friends.
Brenda Truss Jackson and Sarah Kidd are her best friends.
Ms. Gaddis has attended Sycamore Missionary Baptist Church since early childhood. The Rev. Brian Miller is the pastor.
For further information on the impending celebration, please contact Doris James at 1-678-423-0404.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.