Maxine Beck: Enjoying the coming of fall and reminiscing about Knoxville community

Hello all!
Did you enjoy the crisp early-morning breeze earlier this week?
I did!
I can barely wait for fall.
When you are young, summertime doesn't sweat you. But once you start to rub your knees at the end of the day (age 50 to 60), you don't need the extra burden of sweat dripping from your hair and your clothes sticking to every part of your anatomy.
However, how wonderful it is when you can start your day at 6 a.m., raise the windows, shower, dress and your hair is still dry and stays styled hours later.
Come to think of it, fall offers something for everyone.
Oh well, life is just that — life!
Be sure and look for the beauty in all things good!
Knoxville community
Cornell Davis shared with me more laughable but believable information on former residents of the Knoxville community.
I laughed when he told me about the man that created a projector and large screen and showed movies in Bingham Woods. The patrons had the option of bringing their chairs, sitting on the ground or driving.
I always laugh, with amazement, at how individuals can take so little and create something so amazing/beneficial.
Can you imagine the joy Mr. Bowman brought to the residents that tolled all week on low paying jobs and trying to make ends meet and just needed to smile/be happy/feel human?
According to Cornell, Mr. Bowman did just that.
Cornell's source also shared with him that the Knoxville community was highly self-contained.
However, I can remember the majority of the community stores. There was Frank Curry's Shopping Center, Ditty's, Ed's, Tony's, Ratchford's, Frank Pickens, Frank Howard's, and Ransaw's.
The community also had its share of home-based stores. All youths in Knoxville knew the directions to Ms. Goldest, Ms
Katie's, Ms. Dudley's, and Myrtle's Kitchen and that Ms. Goldest's closed at 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Ms. Goldest and Ms. Katie sold popcorn, cupcakes, fried fruit pies, and frozen treats. I can still taste the golden, fried apple pies with the correct measurement of cinnamon and cloves.
Ms. Dudley sold a larger variety of goods (can goods, bread, crackers, et.) while Myrtle's Kitchen sold thick, juicy homemade sandwiches.
Ms. Myrtle's hamburgers were similar to the one mothers cooked on certain/special Saturdays. However, Ms. Myrtle's hamburgers included a slice of cheese, lettuce and pickle chips.
The average home burger included ground beef, two slices of white bread, catsup (stretched with water), a spat of mayo and if you were lucky — hot sauce. Remember how loved hot sauce was to the entire family. It was the sought-after condiment for bologna sandwiches, fish, potatoes and onions, fried chicken, scrambled eggs, pinto and butter beans, spam sandwiches, neck bones, pig tails, chitlins, sausage sandwiches, potato chips, greens and on and on.
I was also told about Sneed's store but can't remember the business.
According to my source, Mr. Snead was visually impaired, but knew his customers by name, could feel a suspected candy thief attempting to reach around the counter and to add to his mystery/difference — wore a crisp white shirt daily (something highly unusual).
There was Mr. Mark who was a master gardener and plowed most of the gardens in the community.
During my youth, turnip or collard greens were the main dish for Sunday dinner. Fried chicken or a roast covered with carrots, potatoes and onions often accompanied the greens.
On Saturdays it was usual to see women in the green patches talking and laughing while stuffing sacks to its capacity.
Tony Kirk also owned Blue Star Cab Co. Cabs were a community staple because few residents owned automobiles.
The younger males would often hang around stores and cab stands to spend time with the older men who would gladly take time to share information and show the youths needed skills (how to make and repair items, tell the importance of work and staying in school, etc.).
I often wonder why older men would "hang around" stores, cab stands, pool halls, etc. I guess they felt safe, enjoyed the company and felt needed.
In school we were taught about the Ford Brothers and their invention. However, I recently heard more than once about a man related to the Duncan's in Knoxville who made a working car from scratch.
Another so-called genius ran electric wiring from Brignolia Street to certain areas in the Knoxville community.
This reminds me of the sayings, "Where there is a will, there's a way," and "Necessity is the Mother of Invention."
This too reminds me of handed-down information of the slaves killing a pig late at night, dividing the meat and flipping the floor boards before day.
Nobody in the big house was any wiser. Who was wrong — the pig snatcher or the man in the big house?
In closing, times have changed. Electricity is widely available, most drive to the market, indoor theaters are plentiful, etc. However, at a time when we really needed each other, and the vast inventions and knowledge, someone was there with open arms.
Maybe we need to reflect on our past and use the beauty and value of the past to improve the future.
I think it has been proven that "It Takes a Village!"
Wedding cakes
Lastly, let me ask you a question: if you owned a bakery, would you bake a wedding cake for a gay couple?
If not, would you consider doing so a violation of your beliefs or a violation to the Lord's teachings/values?
Keep in mind that I am not advocating for gay couples.
As Lester Holts says daily after his broadcast, "Take care of yourself and each other."
Thanks!
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the Black community in and around Talladega.