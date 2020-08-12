MAXINE BECK: Enjoyed porch visit with friends Sharon Lynch, Brenda Calhoun (column) (with photos)

The funeral service for Maria McGraw Tanner, formerly of Talladega, was held Aug. 11 in Bessemer.
Mrs. Tanner is the widow of the late William "Peter Red" Tanner, also formerly of Talladega, and the mother of Sharon Tanner Lynch, of Laurens, South Carolina, and the late Gaylord Tanner, of California.
I grew up on Pulliam Street, and the Tanner family was our neighbors.
To this day, whenever Sharon comes home, we always make plans to visit.
The last time I saw Sharon and her mother was at Gaylord's funeral, in the summer of 2018.
This past Sunday, Sharon called and asked if I allowed visitors (due to COVID-19). I explained that we could visit on my front porch, and we scheduled a visit, at my home, for 6 p.m.
Sharon is also a friend to Brenda Calhoun, my neighbor. I called Brenda, and she joined Sharon and me for a lovely Sunday evening porch visit.
"Wherever there is a will, there is a way."
Too much ‘grim reaper’
I think we all agree that we have seen the "grim reaper" enough this year to last the remainder of our lives.
Death is inevitable, but when it happens weekly and worldwide to thousands, it is unsettling.
And to make matters worse, we are now faced with the pandemic affecting and killing our children.
If the pandemic and social unrest hasn't caused you to pause, think and ask questions to your clergy and like-minded friends, you are different from me!
Since January 2020, five people that I personally know have transitioned.
I did not attend the funeral of either and don't quite know how to deal with this much sadness so that it is not a daily thought -- along with everything else related to 2020 (the economy, politics, violence, fights for justice, etc).
Happy birthday, Mrs. Ragan!
But enough, enough! Let's look on the bright side, for a moment!
Mrs. Emma Jean Wilson Ragan celebrated her 91st birthday Aug. 9.
Mrs. Ragan's granddaughter, Emma Jean Cunningham, is her caregiver and expressed fond memories of staying with her grandparents while her parents were working.
Emma Jean said her grandmother taught her how to cook and can foods, carry water to the garden and water the garden, and do laundry outdoors.
Can you imagine asking today's youth to perform such tasks?
Also, have you ever imagined being born in 1929, like Mrs. Ragan.
I don't think I could have survived.
She and her late husband, Olander, had six children. But decades ago, families often consisted of 12 children and the parents.
I can't even imagine preparing three meals a day for a family with only eight children.
How in the world do you bake at least 20 biscuits and fry 20 strips of bacon and 23 eggs, or a comparable meal, daily?
Lunch in the ’40s and ’50s probably consisted of leftovers from breakfast. I think I could have handled that.
And, too, imagine putting on a pot of greens, a pot of beans, meat and cornbread daily for supper.
I guess the constant activity is what has kept Mrs. Ragan, and others, alive and active for so many years.
Congratulations, Ms. Emma Jean, and I wish you continued strength!
Thinking about the future
Since the pandemic, I have become extremely lazy. I shake when I think about cooking three large meals a day, seven days a week.
Since March, I have grown accustomed to ordering groceries, curbside pickups, listening to Wednesday and Sunday sermons in bed, and sitting on my porch while wearing a moo-moo (my current favorite-article of clothing).
There is not a birthday gift worthy of our seniors. They (men and women) were/are the backbones of America.
I wonder, too, what will life be like 40 years from now?
Will there be a yearly vaccine for COVID, will Mason jars still be around, what will Publix and Walmart look like, will there be drive-in funeral homes (for viewing the deceased), what will be the cost of a biscuit made from scratch, will playgrounds be around, and more.
I think you all can tell that I have "too much time on my hands."
"Stay Safe"
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.