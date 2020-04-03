MAXINE BECK: COVID advice: Listen to the experts (column)

I hope all is well and that everyone continues to listen to the advice of the medical experts.
I worked the voting poll on March 3, 2020. Around midnight, I became very ill — coughing, sweating, confused, tired, cold and short of breath.
I did not seek medical attention the next day because I felt better and coronavirus was not yet a household word.
I blamed my brief illness on the possibility that one, or maybe two, of the 188 voters had a cold or the flu.
Seven days later, the strange illness reoccurred but without the cough and temperature.
That night, I attended Bible study at Wesley Chapel, went home, ate my favorite snack (a hot dog and a glass of cranberry juice), completed my evening routine and prepared for a peaceful night.
Man, was I wrong! Out of the blue, I became unbelievably weak.
It took all of my strength to walk from the bathroom, in my bedroom, to my bed.
I managed to grab my bedpost before the "Invisible Disease" appeared to slam me in the middle of my back.
I landed across my bed and on my stomach. I couldn't move or breathe. I felt as if time — and my life — was slowly ticking away.
After an undetermined amount of time, I managed to roll off my stomach, sit up and, inch-by-inch, move to my nightstand and pick up the telephone receiver.
I called my son, in Birmingham, and he and his wife called relatives in Talladega. Things were still fuzzy, and the thing that I remembered was my bedroom being full of people — even my son from Birmingham.
They all wanted to know what happened. I replied that I was very ill but asked them not to call the paramedics. I further replied that I thought I had had a heart attack and just needed to rest.
My chest, back and stomach were aching, sweat was dripping from my hair, and I couldn't stop throwing up. Nevertheless, I felt that 15 minutes of bed rest was all I needed.
My sister-in-law said, "You think you just had a heart attack but you want to rest; oh, yeah, I am calling the paramedics!"
I can still recall the intense pain in my chest and back, running nose, headache, technicians trying numerous times to get blood samples and nurses trying equally to start intravenous fluids.
The doctor told my son that I was diagnosed with pneumonia, urinary tract infection and intestinal blockage. I was very, very ill.
Days later, I was transported to Brookwood Hospital. For five days, I was treated with prednisone, blood thinner, Mucinex, supplemental oxygen, a new prescription for heart and blood pressure medications, diuretics, antibiotic and pain medication.
My diagnosis went from pneumonia to a severe asthma attack.
I became much better within three days and kept asking to go home. I had three wonderful doctors (cardiac, pulmonary and gastrointestinal), a nurse, a technician and more.
My son in Maryland was highly concerned over why I was never tested for COVID-19. I asked two nurses why I was never tested for COVID-19 and was repeatedly told that I was never tested because I did not have a fever nor a cough.
I was discharged on March 19 and have had great follow-up (delivered meals, diabetes supplies, teleconference medication checklist, contact with my primary doctor, etc.).
I am thankful to the Lord for my speedy recovery and the superb care.
I am in the category that the medical experts repeatedly tell to stay home (senior citizen, diabetic and heart/lung patient). My immune system is so compromised that I can tell if someone in the room has a scratchy throat.
I do not like to bother people or complain, but I am sharing this because I want the public to know how serious COVID-19 is and how imperative it is for all of us to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC and other medical experts.
I heard on the news where X-rays of the lungs can show changes in patients being treated for COVID-19. Also it was reported that the heart is compromised in some patients affected by the virus.
Of all the issues I have dealt with during this illness (March 3-present), the hardest was the cardiologist walking up to my bed, looking at me and saying, "Ms. Beck, your numbers are down!"
I asked the doctor what could be done to raise my numbers. He replied that there isn't anything that can help raise the ejection fraction numbers, but measures can be taken to prevent further damage to the heart. He next asked if I had ever had a heart attack. No. He then explained that something had happened to my heart.
I ask that people please talk with your cardiologist about your heart after a virus diagnosis. This could prolong your life or prevent medical issues later in life.
I am profoundly happy that on March 10 I did not meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19. However, according to the medical experts, there are different strains of the coronavirus and causes or cures are still unknown. But we know volumes more than we knew just two weeks ago.
I still get slightly angry when I think about the politics involved in the coronavirus issue.
Weeks were wasted on whom to blame, it's a hoax, virus would be gone by April, etc. If the truth had been told from the beginning, think of all the lives that could have been saved. If we had only been given facts immediately and advised on social distancing, frequent handwashing, to seek medical attention at the onset of the illness, sanitizing surfaces, limited travel, avoiding contact with the sick, staying home from work when ill, etc.
And to add to the gross negligence, and after so many facts/deaths, some still refuse to take this matter seriously. I don't know what it is going to take for some to self-quarantine or shelter in place.
A friend told me that the virus has to get up-close-and-personal before the majority will begin to "pray and stay."
My fellow Alabamians/Americans, please listen to the CDC facts and guidelines and pray that this invisible enemy soon becomes history.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.