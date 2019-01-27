Congratulations to Patrice D. Herring and Edward (Ed) Coleman on their engagement.
Ed proposed to Patrice in Talladega while they were visiting Patrice's family during the Christmas holiday.
During the exchange of gifts, Ed presented Patrice with a huge gift. She figured it contained a purse and proceeded with opening it. It was stuffed with magazines, papers and a bag of coal.
Ed told Patrice she had been a bad girl. But he quickly redeemed himself by kneeling and asking her to marry him -- all while holding a diamond ring.
Needless to say, all gift-giving came to a temporary pause.
Too, too sweet!
Swains enjoying meeting new people, new culture
Monique and Lavon Swain and daughter Tyler (Lu) are reportedly enjoying their new home on the Native American reservation in Nebraska.
In October 2018, Monique was employed by the Center for Disease and Prevention and later transferred to Nebraska to assist the Tribal Health Department with obtaining accreditation.
Lu, a fourth-grader, is the only black student at the school she attends. However, Monique stated the family was well-received by the entire community.
I asked about the availability of stores, restaurants and the weather. To my amazement, according to Monique, there is not a Walmart, McDonald's or Jack's on the place - only a Dollar General.
The Swains do most of their shopping in Omaha, and Monique considers GrubHub a working-mother's friend.
When it comes to the winter weather, the Swain family is not as happy. I was told that winter in Omaha is brutally cold and very rainy.
Daily, the family wraps from head to toe in their warmest winter gear, while the Native Americans only wear hoodies.
If it is not snowing, the children even play outside!
Wow!
The Swains arrived too late in the season to attend a Pow-Wow (a huge event on the reservation) but have attended several other cultural events highlighting crafts, jewelry and foods.
A big food favorite of the community is fry-bread.
Monique described fry-bread as being a big doughnut without glaze. She said it is eaten with soups or chili.
In summary, the Swains are enjoying meeting new people and experiencing their culture. However, Monique says she does miss family, good sweet tea, self-rising cornbread, White Lily Flour and Mountain Dew.
Kylah, the Swains’ other daughter, is a student at Troy.
Monique is the daughter of the late Donnell and Marie B. Williams, formerly of Talladega.
Lavon is the son of the late Wallace Swain and Mildred Swain, of Talladega.
Sheila Rogers-Patterson battling ALS
I read an amazing article about a 60-year-old lady who was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease) in October 2014.
Sheila Rogers-Patterson explained that she was doing the ordinary task of changing a light bulb when suddenly her right arm dropped to her side. This occurred in March 2014.
However, after several visits to doctors (orthopedic and neurologist), she was diagnosed with ALS.
According to Google, ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Google further listed symptoms as difficulty walking, tripping or falling, weakness in limbs, weakness in ankles, clumsiness, muscle cramps and twitching in tongue, shoulders and arms.
Sheila is confined to a bed or wheelchair and needs 24/7 assistance.
She further states the disease has also drained her savings, and it is equally devastating having to ask for monetary assistance to help defray the costs of doctor visits, sitters and supplements (not covered by insurance).
Mrs. Rogers-Patterson lists herself as a widow, mother, grandmother, 1979 graduate of Talladega College and a former educator.
She estimates the yearly care for an ALS patient costs more than $200,000. Her desire is to have 125,000 people donate $1 each.
What a small price to pay for a life!
Mrs. Sheila Rogers-Patterson may be contacted via Facebook or at 1-205-515-8424.
Wesley Chapel A.M.E. plans Black History Month program
Wesley Chapel A.M.E Zion Church at 1426 Cove Access Road will celebrate Black History Month at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10.
Seddrick Hill Sr., vice president of institutional advancement at Talladega College, will be the guest speaker, and Talladega College's choir will be featured during the celebration.
The theme for the morning will be: "Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future."
The Rev. Keithon Terry is the church's pastor.
-- Maxine Beck writes about the African-American community in and around Talladega.