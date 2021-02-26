Maxine Beck: A moment of silence for a year of sadness

It was reported Feb. 22 that 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. The number exceeds the combined casualties of World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War.
That evening at the White House, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses, stood for a moment of silence as Amazing Grace was played.
But, with this horrible news, there is comfort in knowing that the new cases of COVID-19 are decreasing. The medical experts are attributing the decrease in COVID-19 cases to the majority of people now wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
And COVID-19 cases in children are declining, too. Nonetheless, I still wonder why children are scheduled to return to school without the availability of vaccines for children.
Now let's talk about the COVID 19 vaccines.
I am not advocating for or against the vaccine. We, in our right mind, have the freedom to make our personal decisions on whether to or not to receive the vaccine.
I have heard people, supposedly in their right-mind, say that they do not trust the government enough to take the vaccine.
But I have decided to get the vaccine, as soon as possible. I have called the Talladega County Health Department and visited Walmart.com and Sams.com website on a regular basis. Nonetheless, it is very difficult, at least for me, to locate a site to get an appointment for the vaccine.
Bill Gates commented on the Stephen Colbert show Feb. 22 that to get the word out (regarding the safety of the vaccine) we should find out who people are willing to trust to tell the truth.
It is so sad and unbelievable that in 2021 Americans are so fearful and distrustful of the government until so many are willing to play Russian Roulette with their lives.
With this attitude/view how can we beat this invisible enemy?
According to WVTM-13 on Feb. 23, 72 percent of the public must be vaccinated or exposed to the virus in order for America to receive Herd Immunity.
Herd Immunity is when the danger of spreading the disease is lower because so many have had the COVID-19 vaccine or the virus.
A salute to those who dared
According to Google, in 1906, O.W. Gurley, a wealthy Black man, moved from Arkansas to Tulsa, Okla., and purchased 40 acres that he sold only to Blacks.
Gurley named the town Greenwood, after a town in Mississippi, and provided an opportunity for those trying to escape the harshness of Mississippi.
By 1921, the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., was known as "Black Wall Street." It was the most prosperous Black community in the United States.
The 35 city blocks consisted of more than 9,000 Black residents, homes, grocery stores, a bank, restaurants, post office, savings and loan, jewelry store, clothing store, hospital, school system, railway system, library, bus and taxi service, barbershop and beauty salon, a 55-room luxury hotel, pool hall, a movie theater and the Tulsa Star (a Black owned newspaper).
Tulsa had two airports and six Black families owned private planes.
The beautiful homes in the Greenwood District had pianos, fine China, silverware, and nice furniture.
Not all residents of Greenwood were affluent. Several were janitors, maids, cooks, etc. Nonetheless, all money was spent in Greenwood. The district was a self-contained hub.
After two days of rioting and blood shed in May 1921, all of the glory of Greenwood came to an end.
The Tulsa Trubune reported that a Black man had tried to rape a white woman in an elevator.
The residents of Greenwood were descended upon by a white mob.
Three hundred people were murdered, and 800 were injured. The policemen arrested only Blacks and did not try to protect them from the angry mob.
There has been other reports of why Greenwood was actually burned to the ground and destroyed.
The City of Tulsa did not try to help rebuild Greenwood or compensate the thousands of residents who were without a home, food, clothes, money, or a job.
Greenwood stands today but is nowhere near its original glory.
Just a friendly note
In October 2019, I purchased a new mattress online from a company that is well-known for online and in-store sales.
By February 2020, the beautiful and thick mattress had formed a sink-hole.
Before the incident, I regularly purchased merchandise from children's clothes to dishes and flatware. And I had proof of the purchase and felt comfortable when I called the company's customer-service department to report the apparently poorly manufactured mattress.
Boy, was I surprised! I was told by a customer-service representative that the mattress had only 48-hour warranty. That's right — 48 hours.
A year later, I am still rolling to the right, then to the left (take a deep breath), then a quick roll back to the right — and promptly sit-up.
The mattress has been flipped. Now the so-called good side has a sink hole.
I am still hesitant and careful of going to stores but I definitely don't want another online mattress.
I am trying to figure out whether I should "Stay Safe" or take a chance and go to a mattress supply store and test their goods?
More Russian Roulette!
"Stay Safe"