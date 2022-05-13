Maxine Beck: A few words on Chief Thomas, communities, and wonderful hospital staff

I recently had a wonderful discussion with Talladega Police Chief Diane M. Thomas.
Her core values are boldly displayed in her office and they read: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect, Excellence. The first letter of each word forms: I CARE. And she stated that each policeman has to become familiar with and abide by the values.
I have always felt that more women need to be police.
It appears that so many women have the innate ability to handle emotions and be nurturing. According to Abraham Maslow (an American psychologist), being nurtured/belonging is part of the "Hierarchy of needs."
Maslowe stated that his hierarchy is very important to the development of children (love, acceptance/belonging, guidance, structure, tidy home, somebody present when they arrive home, assisting with school assignments, scheduled meal time, daily conversations, etc.).
Look at the percentage of homes that have only a mother. A father figure has its place in a family. However when the father is absent, the mother's only option is to take complete charge of her household, pray constantly and do her best to be a good mother and not only the oldest person in the house.
Chief Thomas stated that so many mothers work and when the children get out of school the home is empty.
It has been reported, in so many cases, that this is when and where the destruction/breakdown of Maslowe's hierarchy begins.
And this is why the adage, "It takes a village" has been so vital for generations.
Most mothers have to work (single or married), and in Talladega there are facilities that offer after school care, but too, there are so many negative attractions that draw our children.
When "the village" was present, only a few chose "devilment."
The village consisted of grandparents, aunts, uncles, older sisters and brothers and neighbors that watched-over all of the children until the parent/parents came home.
And like Chief Thomas stated, "Our parents were not our friends and did not party with us."
Chief Thomas has a plan to possibly bring the community, ministers and young people together.
She wants the youngsters to meet regularly, under adult supervision and at a chosen location, and form groups according to ages and learn valuable information that will remain with them throughout their lives (table etiquette, how to dress for different aspects of life, bullying, goals etc.).
Chief Thomas further stated that her plan includes forming sport teams in the different communities and the teams challenge each other in friendly games of sport. This will assist with strengthening the youth's character/social skills and hopefully bring the communities closer.
Another component of Chief Thomas's plan also involves the police department strengthening their relations with the citizens of Talladega by being referees at the games and providing security.
This will give everyone a chance to meet our police.and to become familiar with and further their trust in the police.
Chief Thomas, too, stated that she has seen this model in action and it brought much success. Eventually the members of the community felt comfortable talking with the police and this reduced the violence in the community.
She wants the churches to become involved in her plan by possibly helping with the needs of the teams (T-shirts, snacks, attendances, etc.).
She, too, wants businesses to play their part by hiring teens.
So, we all have a part to play in reclaiming "the village."
I don't know how communities become so distant?
Speaking of communities
The Howell Cove Neighborhood Watch meets virtually on the first Monday of each month.
Before the pandemic, Rev. Keithon Terry (pastor of Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion) gave us permission to meet at the church.
There are so many families in Howell Cove that are not joining in on the monthly calls. Howell Cove also has many new families that so many in the neighbors are not familiar with.
The virtual meetings allow us to talk to each other and discuss our concerns.
I think every community needs to have a neighborhood watch program. It will make a more friendly neighborhood and possibly cut down on violence.
The Talladega City Police Department once attended a meeting at Wesley Chapel and talked to us on several topics. We all appreciated it and took notes.
We need "the village."
Our 2022 Neighborhood Watch Scholarship recipient is Amiya Sillmon.
Amiya is a senior at Talladega County Central High School and is our second recipient.
We are excited and wish her well!
Giving thanks
I was recently a patient at Citizens Baptist Medical Center and want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff.
I didn't write down the names of all that provided exemplary service to me. However, I do remember Tina Nesby, dietary; Brandi Green dietary, Heather, nurse ; Shelly, nurse, Katelyn, PCA; male lab worker with ponytail; Janice, lab; Matt and David, respiratory; female security (I think her name is Angelica); Rebeca; NP; Shonda Brown, dietary; Angie Beck, housekeeping; Libby, PCA; the respiratory team; Dr. Kargbo; Dr. Mirza; other doctors and the ER staff (especially the tall and slender male nurse and doctor on call).
Brandi treated me twice to homemade vegetable soup and personally delivered it both times.
Tina reminded me that we attend the same church, Wesley Chapel. I am not actually a member at Wesley, but do consider it home.
Katelyn washed and lotioned my back and informed me that my hair is gold/blond in the back. She even took a picture of it and said it was cute. Now you all know I was not aware of this. My mother would have had a hissy ("You too dark for blond hair"). I don't necessarily agree, but blond and red would have been my last choices.
Security came and unstopped the facility. I was surprised to see security holding a plunger. When she came in, her weapon was the first, and mainly, thing I noticed.
I love to ask questions, and I asked her why she decided on that line of work. She said it just came about.
Two jobs that would have never "came about" with me are law enforcement and mortuary science.
But somebody has to do it!
Again, thanks you all, job well done!!