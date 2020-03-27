MasterBrand plant in Talladega back online after Wednesday shutdown

TALLADEGA -- An employee who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus caused the MasterBrand Cabinet facility in Talladega to close early Wednesday, but business as usual resumed the next day, according to a release from Fortune Brands Home and Security, MasterBrand’s parent company
“The health and well-being of all our Fortune Brand associates and the communities in which we live and work is our top priority, and we’ve all been implementing enhanced safety protocols -- including deep cleaning and disinfecting work spaces -- at all of our facilities to help prevent the spread of viral infections,” Vice President Courtney Yerega said in the release. “At this time, we have no reported cases of COVID-19 infections at our Talladega facility.”
The release, dated Thursday evening, goes on to say, “We did have an employee, who was not exhibiting symptoms of being ill, come forward (Wednesday) with concerns they may have come into contact with someone suspected of having the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately sent the employee home to self-quarantine. The rest of the employees were instructed to return to their homes and await further instruction, and we brought in a third party to deep clean and disinfect the building.
“We resumed normal operations (Thursday). We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the stringent safety measures we’ve put into place to combat the disease and protect our employees and the communities in which we live and work.”
Located on Parkway Avenue in the Bemiston Community, MasterBrand’s Talladega facility employs about 275 people.